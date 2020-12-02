These Entrepreneurs Share 4 Things E-Commerce Can Adopt From Brick-and-Mortar Stores

December 2, 2020 3 min read

COVID-19 has significantly impacted the world economy. While the pandemic has obstinately affected brick and mortar stores, e-commerce has emerged a winner amid these challenging times when social distancing is a pre-requisite for any business to operate. As per leading entrepreneurs Victor Madu and Roy Vanono, who have companies operating online and offline, a consumer draws a leap of faith in your product when he shops online. Vanono is the CEO of the retail chain Jumbo Stock and Madu is the founder of the clothing line For the Leaux. These entrepreneurs share three key takeaways that can be tailored from brick-and-mortar stores and adapted to e-commerce businesses.

Create a nexus around the brand

Brick-and-mortar stores have a considerable advantage over customer experience, as they get to greet the client and help them chose the right model face-to-face, which facilitates customer loyalty. Nevertheless, we can incorporate the same in the e-commerce world by creating an interactive online experience for consumers.

According to Madu, his customers are a part of his community, and catering to their preferences through his creative designs has promising outcomes. Ideally, your inventory should be skillfully chosen to draw a larger audience, states Madu.

At the same time, Vanono indicates that improving a customer's experience at every step of the way is of paramount importance. Everyone knows that customer experience matters; however, businesses need to build on this concept further.

Loyalty programs and rewards

As per Vanono, most of the traditional stores sweeten up deals by offering customers specific discounts, promotions (vouchers/coupons), or loyalty program benefits to reward customers for repeat purchases. The same holds for online shopping too.

For 23-year-old Madu, loyalty programmes are the best way to generate more revenue, positive feedback, and a loyal customer base. Leaux Platinum, a program launched in 2019, allows its members to access our merchandise earlier than the public.

Customized products—the magic of a personal touch!

Personalization is the magic dust of real-world retail. By providing exquisite greetings and offers on top of a marvelous ambiance, the brick-and-mortar stores have an upper-hand in attracting heavy footfall from customers.

Surprisingly, Madu turns his attention to creating a community surrounding his brand, aiming to bridge the gap between high fashion luxury and daily leisurewear. He prefers using lots of color variations and styles to provide multiple choices to the consumers, thus proliferating customer retention online.

Vanono envisions providing his customers a unique online shopping experience that will make them trace their steps back to Jumbo Stock whenever they need to add a new item for their homes. For Vanono, doorstep-delivery, and the ease of shopping from your home is what makes e-commerce future-proof.

Organic growth and interactions

Vanono states that a unique advantage that brick-and-mortar stores have over online retailers is the chance to physically connect with customers when they visit a store—and this opportunity shouldn't be missed. Whether through an online chat option on your website or automated messaging on social media, an online business must promptly lend an ear to all customer interactions and queries.

Madu asserts that he's banked on organic growth by leveraging customer interactions on social media platforms. Amazing things happen when you listen to your audience and respond in real-time, he concludes.