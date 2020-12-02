Technology brings us closer to the culture of prevention

December 2, 2020 4 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The appearance of new technology companies only makes us notice that there is an avid feeling of evolution and adaptation to the current market, the new economically active generation already has the chip of the digital world immersed and we must take advantage of it.

In difficult times, humanity has always reinvented itself and uses every possible tool to achieve extraordinary adaptation. 2020 is no exception, technology has been the appropriate lever for all industries to remain operating.

We see a boom in the emergence of new technological solutions that help, efficient, maximize and improve everyone's life. It is essential as entrepreneurs and society to get on the wave or revolution that we live in favor of the personal, family, business economy and of course the entrepreneurial universe.

We had the thought that the use of technology marked more the generation gap and distance between groups of people, however, one of the advantages that COVID-19 brought is an improvement in communication channels and empathy between family members and in this case brands and consumers.

In recent years we have noticed the appearance of new alternatives such as Healthtech, InsuranceTech, EdTech and the best known or in vogue, FinTech and PropTech.

The culture of prevention is not usually considered a priority in Mexican society, however, little by little we see how the new generation worries about their future and technology facilitates the transition to adult life. From generating savings or having diversified investments, to continuing education and housing, these are factors that are being exploited today thanks to confinement and adaptation.

The compulsory confinement accelerated several processes that, due to laziness or lack of trust, the institutions did not consider pertinent. Among the great changes that are here to stay are home office and homeschooling , that said, we see once again how technological leverage manages to keep a society on its feet avoiding educational lag and with constant economic activity.

Unfortunately, the responsibility of all those involved in these two trends is not equitable, that is, both businessmen or entrepreneurs as well as workers or students take advantage of the situation to distort the objective of both activities, from the decrease in income, a home office with abandonment of responsibilities and distance education with little interest on the part of the students. The importance lies in the commitment that each one acquires and above all to fulfill it.

Digitizing society was a difficult action to carry out prior to COVID-19 , without a doubt, this factor came to accelerate any type of change and social adaptation. As technological platforms we have the obligation to be empathetic, to have a responsive product according to what the population demands. It is necessary to understand the needs of all sectors to provide effective solutions that do not feel helpless or unprotected and even more so in the time in which we find ourselves, where digital progress has been made by leaps and bounds.

The insurance, health, housing, legal, education and many more industries have joined and incorporated technology into their daily operations, some faster than others, the important thing is that the path has already been laid out and we have to continue on the same course for the benefit of all.