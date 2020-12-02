UK Approves Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine

December 2, 2020 4 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This story originally appeared on Alto Nivel



The British regulatory body (MHRA) has approved the authorization of use for the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech , making the United Kingdom the first country to authorize this pharmacological treatment, as reported by the public radio television chain British BBC .

The MHRA has noted that the vaccine, which offers up to 95 percent protection against COVID-19 , is safe for use in the British population. With this authorization, the vaccination campaign can begin in a matter of days for high-risk groups.

The British Government has bought 40 million doses, with which it will be able to vaccinate 20 million people (the Pfizer treatment consists of two doses). About ten million doses will be available for the UK in a short period.

The BBC has highlighted that this has been the occasion in which a vaccine against a disease has been developed more quickly, only ten months elapse from the beginning of the development process until the authorization of use in the population, when it usually takes close to a decade in development.

Following the decision of the British regulatory body, the country's prime minister, Boris Johnson, has assured that "it is fantastic" that the use of the vaccine has been approved and has advanced that it will be available "throughout the United Kingdom from next week."

It's fantastic that @MHRAgovuk has formally authorized the @Pfizer / @BioNTech_Group vaccine for Covid-19. The vaccine will begin to be made available across the UK from next week. (1/2) - Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 2, 2020

"It is the protection of vaccines that will ultimately allow us to resume our lives and make the economy move again," stressed the head of the British Government from his Twitter account.

EU criticizes UK's speed

The United Kingdom is thus ahead of the United States and the European Union in formally backing a vaccine against COVID-19, which has killed more than 1.4 million people around the world.

The European Union criticized the speed of the process, ensuring that theirs is more detailed.

"The MHRA (UK Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Agency) asked the same level of detailed questions as any other agency and focused on efficacy, tolerance and quality of reduction," said the president business and commercial of the German biotech, Sean Marett.

"These three elements are key to any vaccine that any regulator looks at in detail and I think the MHRA has been no different in this regard," he added.

Mexico will sign a contract with Pfizer on Wednesday

The government of Mexico will sign a contract with the pharmaceutical company Pfizer on Wednesday for the acquisition of its coronavirus vaccine, the Undersecretary of Health Hugo López-Gatell reported on Tuesday.

The official added at a press conference that the Ministry of Finance was making plans to ensure that Mexico has sufficient resources to pay for this vaccine, as well as others with which the country has signed purchase agreements.

Mexico's contract with Pfizer will include provisions to minimize the challenges associated with its vaccine technology, which requires a cold chain of -70 degrees Celsius, such as distributing it as close to the point of use as possible, with the support of the Forces. Armed.

Mexico reported 825 new deaths related to the coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 106,765, while the occupancy level in hospitals increased and some entities returned to the maximum level of epidemiological risk.

The contagions of COVID-19, the disease generated by the virus that emerged in China almost a year ago, increased to 1,122,362, with 8,819 cases added in the last hours, according to data from health authorities.

With information from Europa Press and Reuters.