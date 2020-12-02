Elon Musk Forced to Rename ´Teslaquila´ by Mexican Regulators

December 2, 2020 3 min read

The idea that arose due to a joke on ´April Fool's Day´ in 2018, when Elon Musk published a thread on his Twitter account in which he said that his company was bankrupt and a photo of him appears in the last tweet 'Thrown' to the side of a Tesla Model 3 , mentioning that the company's CEO had been found surrounded by bottles of ' Teslaquila'.

Finally, the creation of the distillate became a reality, when later the car manufacturer submitted an application to the Patent and Trademark Office to register the trademark of ´Teslaquila´ , although its name could not be the one thought due to the Mexican standards.

Why couldn't 'Teslaquila' be used?

The word tequila is a denomination of origin, this means that the rights to use this concept only belong to the tequila agribusiness , therefore, no one can register the word as the property of a brand.

According to the Tequila Regulatory Council (CTR) , an entity in charge of regulating and authorizing the processes related to the manufacture, consumption and commercialization, ´Teslaquila´ is too similar to the word tequila.

The head of the CTR certification body, Martín Muñoz, indicated that “Teslaquila” can generate confusion and misunderstandings about the origin of the product, which is why the Mexican industrial property law refused the trademark. Precisely because ´Teslaquila´ refers to the word tequila, which is why it cannot be registered as his.

Since 2018 Tesla was in search of the name

On October 12, Musk showed on his Twitter account what ' Teslaquila ' would look like, in an image of the distillate with a large red label that read "100 pure agave, 750 milliliters and 40 percent alcohol."

In May 2018, a legal representative had already tried to register the brand in the only country where tequila is made, Mexico, but in February 2019, the CRT rejected the brand name. In March of the following year, the Mexican Institute of Industrial Property mentioned that the name ´Teslaquila´ was very similar to the denomination of origin tequila, so it could not be used.

On July 16 of the same year, the Tesla team tried to argue that it was a name derived from the Tesla brand using only the suffix "quila", but the request was still denied. The final decision was made on January 16, by the Mexican Institute of Industrial Property.

That said, it wasn't the end of the product. Currently, the distillate is called ´Tesla Tequila´ . Product design director Javier Verdura declined to comment further on the situation.

How to get ´Tesla Tequila´?

The product can be purchased through the official Tesla online store at an approximate price of $ 250, which is equivalent to 5,000 Mexican pesos. It is restricted to sale to those over 21 years of age. Although there is not much product in storage yet.