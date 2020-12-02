Congratulations! These are the 11 new Magical Towns of Mexico

December 2, 2020 6 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

In a ceremony attended by a few tourism authorities, the 11 new Magical Towns were named .

The ceremony was broadcast live through which the municipal presidents of the towns received the appointment that adds them to this national tourism strategy whose Magic Towns program endorses and promotes short walks with all security measures.

These are the 11 new Magical Towns

Isla Aguada, Campeche Zempoala, Hidalgo Ajijic, Jalisco Tonatico, State of Mexico Paracho de Verduzco, Michoacán Mexcaltitán, Nayarit Santa Catarina Juquila, Oaxaca Tetela de Ocampo, Puebla Santa Maria del Rio, San Luis Potosí Peanut, Yucatan Sisal, Yucatan

Ajijic, Jalisco

Ajijic, Jalisco / Image: Via México Unconocido

Ajijic is one of the most colorful towns in Jalisco. It is located on the shores of Lake Chapala , in the municipality of the same name. Although there are no official figures, the original population of Ajijic estimates that about 20,000 foreigners live in this town, mainly from the United States, Canada and England.

Isla Aguada, Campeche

Isla Aguada, Campeche / Image: Via México Unconocido

This charming fishing village has attractive beaches on the part that faces the Gulf of Mexico and beautiful mangrove environments on the lagoon portion. It belongs to an extensive area considered as a flora and fauna protection area that includes the entire extension of the Laguna de Terminos . Here you can see various sea and land birds, such as the jabirú stork, the heron.

Peanut, Yucatan

Maní, Yucatán / Image: Via México Unconocido

Maní in Yucatán was the first Mayan community to which the Franciscan missionaries arrived to build the convent complex dedicated to San Miguel Arcángel , which is still standing and dates from 1549. Another reason why tourists fall in love every time and they speak more about Maní are its traditional embroidery. The work can be done by machine or by hand, however the work is arduous.

Mexcaltitán, Nayarit

Mexcaltitán, Nayarit / Image: Via México Unconocido

Mexcaltitán is one of the most amazing towns in Mexico. In fact, its history is closely linked to national history. Its name means "in the house of the Mexicans or of the moon ", and according to a legend, this place is Aztlán, from where the Mexica left for central Mexico. It is located in the municipality of Santiago Ixcuintla , near the Pacific Nayarit.

Paracho de Verduzco, Michoacán

Paracho de Verduzco, Michoacán / Image: Via México Desconocido

Without hesitation, the guitar is the most important symbolic expression of Paracho . It is perceived when entering this small town located in the heart of the Purépecha Plateau , where the first thing that jumps out is the premises full of these musical instruments that have made it famous nationally and internationally. One of the best experiences of knowing this town of luthiers is visiting the workshops where they are inspired to make their works of art.

Santa Catarina Juquila, Oaxaca

Santa Catarina Juquila, Oaxaca / Image: Via México Desconocido

Religious tourism thanks to the Virgin of the Immaculate Conception and the temple in which she is venerated is perhaps the reason for the greatest influx. The short story is that in 1630, the image was moved to a small grass chapel. During the burning of the land for agricultural work, a fire broke out that reached the sanctuary. Although the chapel was reduced to ashes, the Virgin remained intact , from which a great miraculous faculty began to be attributed to her. Finally, the Virgin was taken to the head of Juquila in 1784, where a temple was erected that has been rebuilt on several occasions.

Santa Maria del Rio, San Luis Potosí

Santa María del Río, San Luis Potosí / Image: Via México Desconocido

40 minutes from the center of San Luis Potosí, the pulse of this town is the rebozos and the life of this place revolves around this ancient craft. And it is in the Casa del Rebozo Museum where the best works and pieces that the masters produce are shown; Also here they give classes and train the new generations.

Sisal, Yucatan

Sisal, Yucatán / Image: Unknown Mexico

Sisal was the first commercial port of Yucatan , its name in Mayan means 'place where the cold is heavy or penetrating'. The origin of this beautiful town dates back to pre-Hispanic times, where it was known as Ah-Canul , which means 'protector'.

Tetela de Ocampo, Puebla

Tetela de Ocampo, Puebla / Image: Via México Desconocido

Guarded by the Sotolo and Soyayo hills, Tetela de Ocampo wakes up every day with an eye on the past. Look back, when her name was Tetela de Oro and not Ocampo, and her days were marked by the rhythm of mining and wrought iron workshops. Then the nineteenth century would come, and the liberal concerns of the people would make it participate in numerous battles against the conservatives of the time. The year 1862 would also come, so that the incendiary Tetela would always remember her participation in the Battle of Cinco de Mayo.

Tonatico, State of Mexico

Tonatico, State of Mexico / Image: Via México Desconocido

Tonatico has the charm of the province surrounded by lush vegetation. It is a beautiful colonial town that will catch you from the moment you enter its streets. You can walk along the zócalo, relax in its hot springs and venture through the amazing Grutas de la Estrella and discover the whimsical forms that nature arranged just for them. If you want to admire the landscape, El Sol Park is a great option to do so.

Zempoala, Hidalgo

Zempoala, Hidalgo / Image: Via México Desconocido