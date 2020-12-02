The best Android apps of 2020
Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox
Android app store Google Play unveiled the best apps and games of 2020.
Users had the possibility to vote through their mobile devices to select the best that has come to the Android store in recent months. Among the most prominent were relaxation and productivity, but we see the same in other categories.
An example is Spotify, which has been one of the most listened to in the world and in Mexico in 2020 , previously users will have the opportunity to know each other more through what they have been listening to this year.
Among the categories of content that were taken into account are games, applications, movies, books, and many others.
List of winners in Mexico
- Microsoft Office , the well-known application that combines Word, Excel, Power Point and among others, was the most voted by users.
- Sleep Theory - Sleep, Meditation & Alarm Clock , was the app selected by users as the best. This is an application that consists of a record of sleep patterns from the time you go to sleep and the time you wake up. In the same way, it has breathing exercises, meditation and soft music to relax you.
- ShareTheMeal Donate to a good cause, it was positioned as the app chosen by users as the best altruistic application. This is an application of the UN World Food Program (WFP) that allows the donation of food to children around the world.
- Dream League Soccer 2020 , as the game voted by users. This is a soccer game that allows users to create a soccer club of their dreams.
- Genshin Impact , was voted the best game. It is basically a wish shop.
Essential applications for the daily
Sleep Theory - Sleep, Meditation & Wake Up
Calm
Microsoft Office: Word, Excel, PowerPoint & More
Grid Diary - Journal, Planner
ZOOM Cloud Meetings
Apps for fun and entertainment
Disney +
Dolby on: Record Audio & Music
Bazaart: Photo Editor & Graphic Design
Reface
Hidden Gems Apps
Splash
Loóna: Bedtime Calm & Relax
Explorest
Redbubble
Tayasui Sketches
Personal growth apps
Centr, by Chris Hemsworth
Speekoo
Vimeo Create - Video Maker & Editor
Yana
Timecap: Habit tracker & Self care
Best casual games
Mana Monsters: Free Epic Match 3 Game
Evermerge
Disney Frozen Adventures: Customize the Kingdom
SpongeBob: Krusty Cook Off
Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells
Best competition games
Brawlhalla
Gwent: The Witcher Card Game
The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross
Legends of Runeterra
Bullet echo
Best indies games
The White Door
GRAY
Must Die Cookies
Sky: Children of the Light
Reventure
Best innovative games
Ord
Genshin Impact
Sandship: Crafting Factory
The Gardens Between
Minimal Dungeon RPG