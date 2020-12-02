The best Android apps of 2020

December 2, 2020 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Android app store Google Play unveiled the best apps and games of 2020.

Users had the possibility to vote through their mobile devices to select the best that has come to the Android store in recent months. Among the most prominent were relaxation and productivity, but we see the same in other categories.

An example is Spotify, which has been one of the most listened to in the world and in Mexico in 2020 , previously users will have the opportunity to know each other more through what they have been listening to this year.

Among the categories of content that were taken into account are games, applications, movies, books, and many others.

List of winners in Mexico

Microsoft Office , the well-known application that combines Word, Excel, Power Point and among others, was the most voted by users.

Sleep Theory - Sleep, Meditation & Alarm Clock , was the app selected by users as the best. This is an application that consists of a record of sleep patterns from the time you go to sleep and the time you wake up. In the same way, it has breathing exercises, meditation and soft music to relax you.

ShareTheMeal Donate to a good cause, it was positioned as the app chosen by users as the best altruistic application. This is an application of the UN World Food Program (WFP) that allows the donation of food to children around the world.

Dream League Soccer 2020 , as the game voted by users. This is a soccer game that allows users to create a soccer club of their dreams.

Genshin Impact , was voted the best game. It is basically a wish shop.

Essential applications for the daily

Sleep Theory - Sleep, Meditation & Wake Up

Calm

Microsoft Office: Word, Excel, PowerPoint & More

Grid Diary - Journal, Planner

ZOOM Cloud Meetings

Apps for fun and entertainment

Disney +

Dolby on: Record Audio & Music

Bazaart: Photo Editor & Graphic Design

Reface

Hidden Gems Apps

Splash

Loóna: Bedtime Calm & Relax

Explorest

Redbubble

Tayasui Sketches

Personal growth apps

Centr, by Chris Hemsworth

Speekoo

Vimeo Create - Video Maker & Editor

Yana

Timecap: Habit tracker & Self care

Best casual games

Mana Monsters: Free Epic Match 3 Game

Evermerge

Disney Frozen Adventures: Customize the Kingdom

SpongeBob: Krusty Cook Off

Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells

Best competition games

Brawlhalla

Gwent: The Witcher Card Game

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross

Legends of Runeterra

Bullet echo

Best indies games

The White Door

GRAY

Must Die Cookies

Sky: Children of the Light

Reventure

