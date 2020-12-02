Google Play

The best Android apps of 2020

Here you will find the complete list of the count made by Google Play on its best apps this year.
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Android app store Google Play unveiled the best apps and games of 2020.

Users had the possibility to vote through their mobile devices to select the best that has come to the Android store in recent months. Among the most prominent were relaxation and productivity, but we see the same in other categories.

An example is Spotify, which has been one of the most listened to in the world and in Mexico in 2020 , previously users will have the opportunity to know each other more through what they have been listening to this year.

Among the categories of content that were taken into account are games, applications, movies, books, and many others.

List of winners in Mexico

  • Microsoft Office , the well-known application that combines Word, Excel, Power Point and among others, was the most voted by users.
  • Sleep Theory - Sleep, Meditation & Alarm Clock , was the app selected by users as the best. This is an application that consists of a record of sleep patterns from the time you go to sleep and the time you wake up. In the same way, it has breathing exercises, meditation and soft music to relax you.
  • ShareTheMeal Donate to a good cause, it was positioned as the app chosen by users as the best altruistic application. This is an application of the UN World Food Program (WFP) that allows the donation of food to children around the world.
  • Dream League Soccer 2020 , as the game voted by users. This is a soccer game that allows users to create a soccer club of their dreams.
  • Genshin Impact , was voted the best game. It is basically a wish shop.

Essential applications for the daily

  • Sleep Theory - Sleep, Meditation & Wake Up

  • Calm

  • Microsoft Office: Word, Excel, PowerPoint & More

  • Grid Diary - Journal, Planner

  • ZOOM Cloud Meetings

Apps for fun and entertainment

  • Disney +

  • Dolby on: Record Audio & Music

  • Bazaart: Photo Editor & Graphic Design

  • Reface

Hidden Gems Apps

  • Splash

  • Loóna: Bedtime Calm & Relax

  • Explorest

  • Redbubble

  • Tayasui Sketches

Personal growth apps

  • Centr, by Chris Hemsworth

  • Speekoo

  • Vimeo Create - Video Maker & Editor

  • Yana

  • Timecap: Habit tracker & Self care

Best casual games

  • Mana Monsters: Free Epic Match 3 Game

  • Evermerge

  • Disney Frozen Adventures: Customize the Kingdom

  • SpongeBob: Krusty Cook Off

  • Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells

Best competition games

  • Brawlhalla

  • Gwent: The Witcher Card Game

  • The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross

  • Legends of Runeterra

  • Bullet echo

Best indies games

  • The White Door

  • GRAY

  • Must Die Cookies

  • Sky: Children of the Light

  • Reventure

Best innovative games

  • Ord

  • Genshin Impact

  • Sandship: Crafting Factory

  • The Gardens Between

  • Minimal Dungeon RPG

