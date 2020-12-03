Best Buy Mexico Announces Its Liquidation, and People Go Crazy Over the Price of the Nintendo Switch

December 3, 2020 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The consumer electronics chain Best Buy will close its operations in Mexico as of December 31, so yesterday it announced the long-awaited total liquidation that surprised more than one with the prices.

We know that you have been waiting a lot for our # TotalSettlement ... And it's here! Enter and buy at https://t.co/8jQkGnpeIW pic.twitter.com/XpCH3He9ZZ - Best Buy México (@BestBuyMexico) December 3, 2020

Through its social networks, the store reported that it was time to liquidate all its inventory, where there are discounts in the hundreds and thousands of dollars on laptops, drones and 4K screens.

Image: via BestBuy.com.mx

To learn more: Best Buy leaves Mexico on December 31

The product that attracted the most attention was the Nintendo Switch combo with the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, an item that dropped from 8,999 to 3,599 pesos. Unfortunately, the console is already sold out.

Image: via BestBuy.com.mx

Likewise, the Nintendo Switch Lite was sold at a price of 1,999 with a reduction of 4,000 pesos, since its original price was 5,999 pesos.

The memes were not lacking

Undoubtedly, many lucky people were able to arrive on time and buy their respective consoles. But those who did not, showed their frustration through Twitter.

My commitment to my new fit life made me fall asleep early and miss the Nintendo Switch sale ... I'll be fine but without my console ... God gives, God takes away pic.twitter.com/wrIFPJ0C9u - Carlos (@CarlosClementeP) December 3, 2020