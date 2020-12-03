Best Buy

Best Buy Mexico Announces Its Liquidation, and People Go Crazy Over the Price of the Nintendo Switch

The consumer electronics chain has discounts in the hundreds and even thousands of dollars on various items.
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The consumer electronics chain Best Buy will close its operations in Mexico as of December 31, so yesterday it announced the long-awaited total liquidation that surprised more than one with the prices.

Through its social networks, the store reported that it was time to liquidate all its inventory, where there are discounts in the hundreds and thousands of dollars on laptops, drones and 4K screens.

The product that attracted the most attention was the Nintendo Switch combo with the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, an item that dropped from 8,999 to 3,599 pesos. Unfortunately, the console is already sold out.

Likewise, the Nintendo Switch Lite was sold at a price of 1,999 with a reduction of 4,000 pesos, since its original price was 5,999 pesos.

The memes were not lacking

Undoubtedly, many lucky people were able to arrive on time and buy their respective consoles. But those who did not, showed their frustration through Twitter.

 

