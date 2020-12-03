This Influencer Could Go to Prison for Giving Some Grandparents Popsicles

December 3, 2020 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The ´influencer´ from Cartagena, Columbia, Milton Andrés Domínguez, better known as Jay Tomy, considered it ´funny´ to go out and distribute lollipops of soap to people, among them, people on the street and some grandparents, behaving in a "Friendly" and saying that he was promoting a product called "bonja en barra" for free, that they try it and give their opinion.

The fact was made known by a video in which this young man appears buying many soaps, later he covers them with chocolate - pretending they were popsicles - then he distributes them on the street and one of his victims reacts by saying “I realized that this it was soap ”.

Image: screenshot

After the publication on Jay's Facebook account went viral, it was criticized by users. After the negative comments, the subject deleted the video, but it had already been published in many places.

What is known is that this ´influencer´ could spend eleven years in prison, since the subject and the accomplices are already being investigated by the Colombian prosecutor's office.

Milton's lawyer assures that the young man is sorry for his actions and that at no time did he want to offend someone but only "joke."

A few days ago Jay Tomy uploaded a story on his Instagram account justifying that it was only content for the purpose of entertaining, wondering "Who eats a soap without feeling that it is one?" and apologizing to the people who make him understand that this was a video that threatens the integrity and health of people.