Influencers

This Influencer Could Go to Prison for Giving Some Grandparents Popsicles

A young Colombian made a bad joke, and his cruel play could land him in jail.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This Influencer Could Go to Prison for Giving Some Grandparents Popsicles
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The ´influencer´ from Cartagena, Columbia, Milton Andrés Domínguez, better known as Jay Tomy, considered it ´funny´ to go out and distribute lollipops of soap to people, among them, people on the street and some grandparents, behaving in a "Friendly" and saying that he was promoting a product called "bonja en barra" for free, that they try it and give their opinion.

The fact was made known by a video in which this young man appears buying many soaps, later he covers them with chocolate - pretending they were popsicles - then he distributes them on the street and one of his victims reacts by saying “I realized that this it was soap ”.

Image: screenshot

After the publication on Jay's Facebook account went viral, it was criticized by users. After the negative comments, the subject deleted the video, but it had already been published in many places.

What is known is that this ´influencer´ could spend eleven years in prison, since the subject and the accomplices are already being investigated by the Colombian prosecutor's office.

Milton's lawyer assures that the young man is sorry for his actions and that at no time did he want to offend someone but only "joke."

A few days ago Jay Tomy uploaded a story on his Instagram account justifying that it was only content for the purpose of entertaining, wondering "Who eats a soap without feeling that it is one?" and apologizing to the people who make him understand that this was a video that threatens the integrity and health of people.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Influencers

After denying the existence of COVID-19, influencer dies from this disease

Influencers

20 Ways to Make Money as a Social Media Influencer

Influencers

What YouTube's Famebit Failure Can Teach Us About Influencer Marketing