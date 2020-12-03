Looking for a Job? Queen Elizabeth II Needs a Personal assistant for Buckingham Palace

December 3, 2020 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The British Royal House is in search of a new personal assistant for the Office of the Private Secretary, opened an application for those who are interested in the vacancy, which is directly linked to Queen Elizabeth II. The selected one is offered a two-year contract, to start in January 2021.

In case you want to apply, you must do it as soon as possible , because the vacancy closes this Friday 4, minutes before midnight (local time).

Your workplace would be the official residence of the British monarch in London, Buckingham Palace. Depending on the candidate's experience, it will be the annual salary, the maximum being 35,000 pounds sterling - it is equivalent to an average of 46,800 dollars - and it will be 37.5 working hours per week.

What are the requirements to apply?

Have communication skills to establish interpersonal relationships at the highest level.

Availability to travel.

Have experience in writing and managing official documents, correspondence, letters, among others.

The tasks to be performed by the selected

Support the senior manager of the private secretary's office, manage requests, coordinate diaries, meetings and appointments. In the same way, supervise the efficient administration of the inbox, the minutes and the correspondence draft. Meeting the highest standards and supporting the royal family in their official duties, which makes working at the Royal House exceptional.

Also, it will help with the efficient coordination of government functions, acting as a liaison with stakeholders in the UK, Realms and Commonwealth for the drafting of letters and other materials.