WhatsApp Launches 3 New Functions. What Are They, and How Do You Activate Them?

To close the year with a flourish, WhatsApp launches three new functions. Which are? Features include wallpapers, animated World Health Organization (WHO) stickers , and a search enhancement tool.

1. Custom wallpapers

As you read it, the most used instant messaging platform in the world revealed on its blog that now you can have personalized backgrounds for each chat instead of just one for everyone. You imagine? One for school, one for the family group, one more for your partner or crush, your group of friends and of course the company.

The platform also said that there will be different images of nature and architecture, which will be adapted for dark or light mode.

How to change the wallpaper of a single chat?

Open the chat where you want to change the wallpaper. Click on "More options" (the three dots) Then go to "Wallpaper" Select a background category and choose the image you want to set.

Note : You can also tap Default wallpaper to restore the iconic WhatsApp background.

2. Sticker search engine

How long does it take you to find the right sticker when the conversation warrants it? If you are one of those who are constantly adding stickers to your collection and now you have them lost, you will love this.

Now you can find them through a search engine. It works by typing, placing an emoji, or browsing through the common categories. But in this life not everything is so easy. The improvements will work with the help of the sticker creators, since they will have to link with the emojis or related words.

"We encourage the creators of sticker applications to tag them with emojis so that they can be found by WhatsApp users," said Facebook , owner of the messaging app.

Image: Depositphotos

3. Sticker packs

Finally, the last improvement of WhatsApp will be a new package of animated WHO stickers. This is called "Together at Home" and will be translated into 9 different languages. They were created to share between friends and family to show affection regardless of the distance.

