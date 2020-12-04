News and Trends

Facebook: No, COVID-19 Vaccines Won't Require You to Get Microchipped

As the public waits to learn more about the upcoming COVID-19 vaccines, Facebook is working to prevent baseless conspiracy theories from mucking up the discourse. Can it pull it off?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Facebook: No, COVID-19 Vaccines Won't Require You to Get Microchipped
Image credit: Carl Court/Getty Images via PC Mag

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Reporter
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Facebook is preparing to remove misinformation about upcoming COVID-19 vaccines, including conspiracy theories that claim the treatments will require people to get microchipped. 

“Given the recent news that COVID-19 vaccines will soon be rolling out around the world, over the coming weeks we will start removing false claims about these vaccines that have been debunked by public health experts on Facebook and Instagram,” the company announced.

According to Facebook, the crackdown will target false claims “about the safety, efficacy, ingredients or side effects,” of the new vaccines. “For example, we will remove false claims that COVID-19 vaccines contain microchips, or anything else that isn’t on the official vaccine ingredient list,” the company added. 

The conspiracy theory has its origins with the anti-vaccine movement, which accuses Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates of funding COVID-19 vaccines to secretly microchip the world’s population. However, there’s no evidence to support any of this.

Related: Free Webinar | Facebook Advertising Blueprints For Every Kind of Business

"No. There's no connection between any of these vaccines and any tracking type thing at all. I don't know where that came from,” Gates told CBS News in June. Nevertheless, the conspiracy theory has persisted on social media for months now. 

Another conspiracy theory Facebook plans on removing covers false claims that certain groups of people are being exploited to test the COVID-19 vaccines without their consent. 

The impending crackdown will face complaints from the anti-vaccine movement and free speech advocates. However, Facebook said it’s removing the misinformation out of fear it’ll put people in “imminent physical harm.” 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

17 Major Warner Bros. Movies to Hit HBO Max, Theaters on the Same Day

News and Trends

Virgin Galactic Reveals Its New Under Armour Pilot Spacesuits

Adapt to Bounce Forward

Mitch McConnell Poured Cold Water on the $908 Billion Covid-19 Stimulus Plan, Arguing That Trump Would Veto It