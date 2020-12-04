Sheinbaum asks CDMX companies to return to home office

December 4, 2020 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Mexico City will remain on an orange traffic light the following week, despite hospital increases due to COVID-19 infections. "In the last seven days, we had an increase in occupied beds," said the head of government of the capital, Claudia Sheinbaum this Friday.

Given the increase in infections, the capital's president called on the city's businessmen to restore remote work for their employees, with the warning to close offices if they fail to comply with that instruction.

Sheinbaum announced a series of initiatives, including the reduction to the minimum of the operation of the capital government since Monday , which are in line with the call made during the morning conference of the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, so that the inhabitants of the city do not go out to celebrate the Christmas holidays.



CDMX

Call to the population

The actions announced by the capital's president also include an intensive campaign to alert the population, strengthening of sanitary measures, dosing filters in the Historic Center, strengthening of neighborhoods in sanitary emergencies, increase in the number of daily tests and the recovery and expansion of hospital capacity.

The Ministry of Health reported on Thursday that there are already 108,173 people killed by the new SARS-COV-2 coronavirus in Mexico. In addition, confirmed cases amounted to one million 144,643, detailed José Luis Alomía, director general of Epidemiology.

Meanwhile, suspected cases with the possibility of COVID-19 disease outcome rose to 57,049.

New measures and actions to prevent COVID-19 infections