Sheinbaum asks CDMX companies to return to home office
Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox
Mexico City will remain on an orange traffic light the following week, despite hospital increases due to COVID-19 infections. "In the last seven days, we had an increase in occupied beds," said the head of government of the capital, Claudia Sheinbaum this Friday.
Given the increase in infections, the capital's president called on the city's businessmen to restore remote work for their employees, with the warning to close offices if they fail to comply with that instruction.
Sheinbaum announced a series of initiatives, including the reduction to the minimum of the operation of the capital government since Monday , which are in line with the call made during the morning conference of the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, so that the inhabitants of the city do not go out to celebrate the Christmas holidays.
CDMX
Call to the population
The actions announced by the capital's president also include an intensive campaign to alert the population, strengthening of sanitary measures, dosing filters in the Historic Center, strengthening of neighborhoods in sanitary emergencies, increase in the number of daily tests and the recovery and expansion of hospital capacity.
The Ministry of Health reported on Thursday that there are already 108,173 people killed by the new SARS-COV-2 coronavirus in Mexico. In addition, confirmed cases amounted to one million 144,643, detailed José Luis Alomía, director general of Epidemiology.
Meanwhile, suspected cases with the possibility of COVID-19 disease outcome rose to 57,049.
New measures and actions to prevent COVID-19 infections
- Call on the population to return to stay at home, go out only what is necessary and in open spaces , wear face masks, healthy distance and hand washing.
- Minimize the operation of the City government (closing of offices to the public), including autonomous bodies.
- Strengthen work from home in private offices.
- Intensive communication campaign to alert the population.
- Validity and strengthening of current sanitary measures for businesses and a call for their compliance by companies.
- Dosing filters in the Historic Center, Central de Abasto and in stores and shopping centers that require it.
- Colonies in health emergency: strengthening of territorial work and measures for businesses.
- Increase in the number of tests to isolate cases.
- Recovery and expansion of hospital capacity.