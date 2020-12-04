Ready for Anything

Despite the Closure, Best Buy Mexico Will Keep Its Warranty Policies in Force Through AIG Garanplus

As reported by the company's insurance company, the more than 500 thousand protection plans that are active will be supported and will be made valid.
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Despite the announcement of the closure of operations of Best Buy Mexico , AIG Garanplus , the company's insurer, announced that all the insurance plans, as well as the guarantees acquired during the purchase of products made from the chain specialized in technology, will remain in force:

“We will continue to provide normal service and support all protection plans purchased at Best Buy until their expiration date, so our customers can rest easy. AIG Garanplus is the exclusive provider of protection plans for Best Buy Mexico, with whom today we have more than half a million active protection plans ”, commented Manuel Pérez Estrada, director of AIG Garanplus.

The only difference will be that the interested parties, instead of going to the physical Best Buy stores, will agree with AIG Garanplus to which of its more than 300 service centers they could take the damaged equipment.

Likewise, users will have the possibility to renew and expand the protection plans of any equipment. To request any of these benefits, customers must contact the insurer and provide the corresponding information.

Therefore, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Protection Plan against theft and accidental damage found on the Best Buy page, customers can contact the insurer through the following emails: contactoew.mexico@aig. com and contactomobile.mexico@aig.com ; as well as the number (55) 54 88 73 76 .

It is worth mentioning that, according to said plan, the contract covers, through a consideration, laptops, digital cameras, camcorders, MP3 players, electronic tablets and virtual reality lenses. See all the details at www.bestbuy.com.mx/c/terminos-condiciones-robo-dano/1001539

