ENTREPRENEUR HOMESCHOOL

Learn the Business Superpowers of the Entrepreneur

Do you know what sales skills you should develop as a business owner?
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

At the beginning of the operations of a business, an entrepreneur has to be like the master of ceremonies of a circus and be on various tracks. One of them is the commercial area and you have to make sure that the cash register rings constantly.

How to do it? What are the sales skills you need to develop? Do you know how the evolution of digital time has been? These are some of the topics that you will learn about next Tuesday in the Entrepreneur Homeschool session with the session Know the entrepreneur's commercial superpowers .


Photo: Entrepreneur

You will also learn what the ideal salesperson profile will be like, how to attract this talent to your organization and why and how to invest in the formation of these teams in a growing organization.

We are accompanied by specialists from various associations in Mexico, Spain and Venezuela.

  • César Alexander, from the International Sales Association (AIV).
  • Daniel Nobrega, from the Latin American Association of Professional Sellers (ALAVEPRO)
  • Jethro Santamaría, from DealMakers Sales Community
  • Rafael Machin, from Fuerza Comercial

Do not miss it! The appointment is next Tuesday, December 8 at 11:30 in the morning on our Facebook channel or LinkedIn .

