Modern vaccine against Covid-19 guarantees up to three months of immunity, according to a study

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Encouraging news was received after a study in the search for a solution to Covid-19. The Moderna vaccine generated antibodies for up to three months, after 34 volunteers were tested for the vaccine, according to research released by the New England Journal Medicine. This Thursday the event was reported, so many countries are trying to work with this laboratory.

Two types of antibodies against Covid-19 were examined by researchers from the National Institutes of Health 90 days after the second dose of the vaccine, which in turn managed 28 days after the first.

The protection time is obviously longer, but these are the first data in a period of many months independently validated, according to a scientific journal.

Antibodies are part of the body's immune response to infection, along with B lymphocytes - immune memory, antibody production, and T - that kill infected cells.

A “slight” and expected decrease in the antibody level of the vaccinated volunteers was observed, but to a degree that remained high and above the natural immunity revealed in patients who were sick with coronavirus and recovered.

The US laboratory expects to have 20 million doses by the end of the year, since it has the potential to generate prolonged immunity and hopes to have a set of 20 million doses to be distributed in the United States.

The director of the Institute of Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci, recently mentioned to the AFP news agency that he was "sure" that the immune memory created by the vaccine would last a while. "We do not know if it will be one, two or five years, we do not know," he said. Only time will allow us to know.

Benjamin Neuman, who is a professor at Texas A&M University, described the news of the study as "quite positive in general," on Thursday to AFP , indicating that even in the elderly the immune response "reasonably strong" was maintained.

