Apple is forced to include iPhone charger for not demonstrating 'environmental benefits'

Apple has removed the charger and headphones from the box of all iPhones on sale since the launch of the iPhone 12. This is due to part of its efforts to reduce impact and promote environmental stewardship.

The controversy over iPhones without a charger or headphones has been on the rise, as authorities in Brazil have demanded that the Cupertino-based company include a charger with the new mobile devices that are planned to be sold in the country, something they have not done. since the launch of the iPhone 12.

All of the above, after the Procon-SP Foundation , which is dedicated to consumer protection in Sao Paulo, Brazil, has asked Apple for valid proof not to include the charger in the box of the new smartphones. is negative for users. In the same way, it asks you to verify the real and specific advantages that not including this charger of iPhones represents for the environment and how this action affects in a 'positive' way. Apple has responded to these requests, however, it has not given ´valid´ arguments for this agency that defends consumers.

According to a statement released on the Procon-SP page, Apple is asked to verify the benefits of selling its phones without a charger.

Among the arguments of the company, there is nothing new other than the aforementioned on the day of its presentation, where the advantage of helping the environment by reducing carbon emissions is exposed.

´The charger is essential for the use of the mobile device´

The Procon-SP Foundation says that the charger is essential to be able to use the phone, they also mention that Apple has not shown that old chargers meet the same charging experience as a new one would offer. Nor has it been proven that the use of third-party chargers is not used as a way to evade the warranty by the company.

In addition, due to being a significant and important change in the way said product is marketed, since this device is usually sold with the charger, this modification should have been reported - which never happened - mentioned in its analysis by Procon-SP.

The decision is being evaluated by the authorities. The foundation ends by noting that Apple's conduct will be reviewed by the supervisory board. In the same way that consumers should receive a charger from the company.

