Wall Street

Wall Street registered rises closing with historical records in the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq

It is the first time since January 2018 that the four main indices of the US economy have reached the highest figures, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This Friday the rises in stock indices were announced: The Dow Jones Industrial increased by 0.83%, the S&P by 0.88%, the Nasdaq Composite by 0.70% and the Russell 2000 by 2 , 37%.

Since January 2018, these four major indices of the US economy had not reached these all-time highs , according to The Wall Street Journal. The outlet attributes the increases to investors' hope for economic stimulus due to new vaccines that would help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Regarding sectors, the powerful increase in energy was accentuated, 5.43%, later that of basic materials 2.03%, real estate 1.32% and industrial 1.22%.

