scents and perfumes

The Executive Selection: K by Dolce&Gabbana

Concocted by Daphné Bugey and Nathalie Lorson, the K by Dolce&Gabbana eau de parfum is inspired from the earthy, rugged landscape of Tuscany in Italy.
The Executive Selection: K by Dolce&Gabbana
Image credit: Dolce&Gabbana

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

A woody spicy fragrance for men launched just this year, it opens with a fusion of zesty orange, lemon, and cardamom essence, while at its heart, notes of cardamom, clary sage, and lavender add a touch of sweetness.

Finally, at its base, touches of cedar, patchouli, and vetiver are intensified by Nagarmotha wood. Encased in a lacquered glass of deep blue, the iconic crown atop the bottle is especially noteworthy- it’s a scent fit for royalty. 

