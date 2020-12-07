Influencers

This Restaurant Owner Went Viral for His Response to An Influencer Who Wanted to Eat for Free

The bloggers wanted to enjoy the best dishes of the place, but they received an accurate rejection that was applauded by thousands of Internet users.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This Restaurant Owner Went Viral for His Response to An Influencer Who Wanted to Eat for Free
Image credit: Unsplash.com

Free Book Preview Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Get a glimpse of how to use Facebook’s marketing resources to your business’s advantage.
Entrepreneur Staff
4 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

A couple of "gastronomy influencers " proposed to a restaurant that they invite them to eat their best dishes for free, in exchange for advertising them on their social networks with "more than 22,000 followers ." The forceful response of the local went viral and won him a lot of applause among Internet users.

The Topik restaurant, located in the heart of Barcelona, Spain, shared the message with the influencers' proposal on Twitter. Although the local tried not to reveal their identity, the bloggers introduced themselves as Mikel and Roberta, who run the @foodgordidos profile on Instagram.

 

 

The couple stated that their profile is "a great opportunity to attract a new clientele" , and to "promote your site around the world ." They proposed to Topik to make "a post with different photos and different stories (on Instagram) and an article on our blog."

“In exchange, he invites us to eat your best dishes . Thus, we will take attractive photos and videos to bring clients who still do not know your place or who have forgotten your existence ”, wrote Mikel and Roberta.

The offer did not convince the restaurant, who have been severely affected by the closures during the coronavirus pandemic. In a tweet, the managers of the premises evidenced the "lack of empathy" of the influencers .

" Have you noticed that there is a current pandemic and that restaurants in Barcelona have a capacity limited to 30% and time limits?" Topik replied.

"We have been losing 50 thousand euros since March ," that is, just over 1,200 thousand Mexican pesos. "Do you think I still want to invite someone?" He added.

“I have my workers on the Temporary Employment Regulation File (ERTE) without charging, a little please, right? Things are done out of selflessness, without expecting anything in return. May your life go well ”, ends the post.

Sharing the story with its Twitter followers, the restaurant commented: “What you would have to put to work at once… [sic] . My grandmother told this to be lazy ”.

 

 

The reactions

Rejecting the “advertising” from the influencers was more profitable for the restaurant. His tweet accumulates more than 6 thousand likes , 2 thousand retweets and 671 comments , the majority of support.

"It's scary, but it happens because there are those who accept it. Wanting to go home, enjoy, make a long menu, pay the bill and leave a good tip for the team, which makes it into the movies and goes overboard. That is the hospitality industry that must be defended ” , replied one user.

"Well done! The same restaurant with this response has made the same publicity, " said another tweeter.

“I don't know if I would be interested in being promoted by bloggers who don't even know how to write a simple email without making mistakes. It says a lot about how little they review their work ” , noted a netizen.

“I have a lot less followers. But I'm dying to come, eat your best dishes with friends, take photos, enjoy and pay you for your excellent work, ” said one more.

 

 

Of course, there were also those who defended the influencers, arguing that "it is a commercial exchange" or that "it is the new advertising."

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Influencers

This Influencer Could Go to Prison for Giving Some Grandparents Popsicles

Influencers

After denying the existence of COVID-19, influencer dies from this disease

Influencers

Bella Thorne Made $2 Million On OnlyFans This Week (Update)