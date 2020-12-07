Chief Fabiana Calls for People to Celebrate the Holidays at Home

December 7, 2020 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Chief Fabiana commented that technological means represent a great alternative for families to stay together without putting themselves at risk.

Through Twitter, the head of the Division of Nursing Programs of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) , Fabiana Maribel Zepeda , also known as Chief Fabiana, made an invitation for people to celebrate and enjoy the holidays from home and maintaining the corresponding sanitary measures:

“December arrived and with it moments of celebration, joy and conviviality; that in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, takes on greater relevance. And it is that this year we rediscovered new ways of celebrating, getting excited and sharing. 2020 taught us to value what is truly important: health, family and well-being ”, commented Chief Fabiana.

"We have almost reached the end of this year, but not of the pandemic, so I invite you to spend this December only with those who live in the same house with the sanitary measures that you already know, healthy distance, use of face masks, hand washing and use of alcohol gel, sneezing and coughing of etiquette, in addition to not sharing objects of personal use. Do not trust yourself, help us, we as health personnel continue to save lives, if you take care of yourself, we take care of each other ”, he added.

Also, Chief Fabiana pointed out that technological means represent a great alternative for families to stay together without putting themselves at risk; In this way, instead of giving gifts in person, he invited to encourage creativity and hold virtual meetings, as well as to share moments with loved ones through photographs and videos.

On the other hand, in case of presenting symptoms such as headache, joint pain; fever greater than 38 degrees; absence of smell and taste or cough, people may contact medical personnel for guidance. The phone number is 800-2222-668.

However, if the symptoms worsen (shortness of breath, chest pain or persistent fever greater than 38.5 degrees), or if those affected belong to the population at risk, they should go to a nearby hospital. Although, before that, the availability of this will have to be verified.