How and where will vaccines begin to be applied in Mexico?

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Marcelo Ebrard, Secretary of Foreign Relations, asserted that, if everything goes well, in Mexico the mass vaccination process could begin during this month of December. However, it will be during this Tuesday's Health conference when the federal government presents the National Vaccination Policy against the coronavirus in Mexico .

When will the COVID vaccine be available in Mexico and what will its price be?

As expected, in the case of the Pfizer vaccine, it would take about five days to reach Mexico. However, it must first be approved by the US Food and Drug Administration. For its part, AstraZeneca could take a little longer and arrive in the country until 2021.

As for costs, they have not been definitively established either; although they are expected to change according to the vaccine provider.

What will be the vaccination plan against COVID-19 in Mexico and what will it consist of?

In recent days, Marcelo Ebrard indicated, regarding the Pfizer vaccine , that "if the regulatory authority considers that it can be approved, as we hope it will be approved in the United States and Europe, Mexico will also begin its process in December."

And although it was expected that the Pfizer vaccine would arrive on December 3 and that on the fifth day it would begin to be sent to the corresponding centers for distribution, there were delays that prevented it. However, this Tuesday, finally, the government will present the details about its vaccination plan.

Who will be the first to get vaccinated against COVID-19?

According to the head of government of CDMX, Claudia Sheinbaum , the first to receive the vaccine will be workers in the health sector (mainly doctors and nurses), as well as adults over 60 years of age or people who suffer from some comorbidity.

The first to receive the vaccine will be health sector workers / Image: SJ Objio via Unsplash

What vaccines would arrive in Mexico?

The vaccines that are contemplated are those of

• AstraZeneca

• CanSino

• Pfizer

• Modern

How many vaccines will reach the country?

Despite the fact that, in recent days, the Mexican government signed a contract with the pharmaceutical company Pfizer to buy more than 34 million doses (which would protect around 17 million Mexicans), it is estimated that, at least this month, there will be less than 250,000 injections.

