December 8, 2020 11 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

An entrepreneur is someone who has taken the financial risk of starting their own business or venture. They require a lot of patience, a lot of determination, a strong work ethic, and the right attitude in order to reach any type of success.

Entrepreneurship has become one of the most idolized career paths, despite how difficult it can be to become successful. It’s known that 90 per cent of small businesses will fail. That uncomfortably high percentage will keep rising as time goes on, making it even more impressive that individuals continue to develop innovative ideas that can scale businesses.

Multiple things go into being an entrepreneur, including creating a network and connections, coming up with million-dollar ideas, using your resources to execute those ideas, and being genuine in your actions. Not everyone is cut out for that, but it’s inspirational when you come across someone who is.

A handful of those individuals are included on our list of 7 Entrepreneurs to Follow in 2020. Let’s go in-depth on who they are and what sets them apart.

Stan Bharti

Stan Bharti is the founder and executive chairman of Forbes & Manhattan, an international merchant bank and finance house specializing in natural resources, infrastructure, energy and technology. The company was founded in 1995, with the main headquarters in Toronto, and more offices in Los Angeles, London, Moscow and New York. The 1,000 people that make up the staff include engineers, geologists, software developers, investment bankers and financiers.

Bharti, born in India, is an international businessman, engineer and entrepreneur. Upon completing high school, he continued his studies in Moscow, where he obtained a master’s in engineering. Soon after, he relocated to England and earned another master’s degree at the University of London. With over 30 years of experience in different industries, including mining, technology, and finance, Bharti has acquired an impressive work portfolio. In the last ten years, he’s invested and raised over $10 billion, which was used to develop and finance projects. He has also set up the Bharti Charitable Foundation, made to fund children, nature and wildlife in developing countries, as well as the Bharti School of Engineering, in collaboration with Laurentian University.

In 2018, Bharti was awarded the Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan to Canada designation due to his part in creating business opportunities in Kazakhstan. He is also a member of the Young Presidents Organization and is on several charitable and business boards in North America and the UK.

To learn more about Forbes & Manhattan click here.

Alix Burton

Alix Burton is a fleet owner who has changed how the trucking industry operates through his company Good Energy Worldwide, the first-ever digital training portal for aspiring fleet owners, that offers simplified information on starting their own trucking company with straightforward steps. Burton launched his company and online university in October of 2018, and since then has received 100 per cent 5-star reviews on Google, and has been recognized as the number one transportation training program in America.

As a child, Burton was born and raised in the rough streets of Brooklyn, NYC until he was sent to live with his aunt and uncle in Atlanta around the age of eleven against his will. His mother made this decision in attempts to provide a better quality of life. Though unhappy about it at first, it literally changed the course of his future. His first business was at the age of twenty-two; he was a party promoter who had a staff of over twenty people. In the four years of running the business, he learned skills that he would one day utilize for Good Energy Worldwide.

Before ever starting the Digital training portal for the trucking industry, Burton did one-on-one consultations with his clients. There was one point in 2018 that his services were booked up nine months in advance, which resulted in him deciding to make his blueprint to success in the digital form. This transition was part of a joint venture with the number one motivational speaker in the world, Eric Thomas. In February of 2020, Burton also launched a dispatch mastery course, which teaches aspiring entrepreneurs how to generate revenue on the dispatching side that doesn’t require owning a truck. His success has been snowballing, and within a little over a year, his online following grew to over sixty-thousand naturally.

To learn more about Good Energy Worldwide and learn how to be successful in the trucking industry the right way the first time, click here.

Adam Jablin

Adam Jablin is the founder and creator of The Hero Project, a 90-day program designed to help those suffering within their lives, whether with addictions, unhealthy dependencies or spiritually. He strives to help people go from “hopeless to hero”. To live with enthusiasm and without the unnecessary struggles. The idea for the business stems from when Jablin was dealing with his own alcoholism and addictions. He realized that the causes and conditions were in his mind, and he was shown the way out! Once he overcame them, he wanted to offer a guiding hand to anyone else in the same position--emotionally, physically, spiritually, mentally and financially.

Jablin’s family was the number one lace manufacturers globally, and he was the third generation to run the company. This put a great deal of pressure on him, which pushed him in the direction of drugs and alcohol to help him get his mind off the stresses of business and life. His way of life quickly deteriorated, and his family encouraged him to seek help at a rehab facility. Jablin had a spiritual experience that shifted his entire life on the ninth day of treatment and he’s never been the same since.

Jablin attacked his new sober life and became a Recovery Warrior—committed to becoming a master, who grows to be courageous and serve others. First he started helping those in recovery...then in business. Day after day, month after month, year after year, Jablin’s service commitments grew. Eventually Jablin began helping celebrities, professional athletes, entertainers, and politicians. Jablin’s enthusiasm for helping people kept growing, resulting in the creation of The Hero Project.

In March of 2020, Jablin released a book titled Lotsaholic: From Sick to Sober Superman, which focuses on his journey to soberness. It went #1 and received raving reviews from actor and comedian, SteveO, and his legendary hall-of-Famer Dion DiMucci, who also happens to be Jablin’s mentor. Jablin is a big believer in teamwork and continuously reminds his followers that he’s always available to offer advice or help. “I’m always around.”

You can check out Adam’s book Lotsaholic: From a Sick to Sober Superman here.

Marcus Barney

Thirty-two-year-old Marcus Barney is the founder and CEO of Recession Proof, a multi-million dollar financial literacy program and real estate investment and credit specialist firm. The company provides entrepreneurs with specialized tools, strategies, and financial resources that can be used to scale businesses. However, their main focus is to teach their clients how to turn credit into cash.

Barney was born and raised in Stockton, California. His first business was at sixteen. He and some friends would go around to auctions buying cheap cars before flipping them for a profit. At the age of eighteen, he studied for and acquired the State of California Real Estate license.

As of now, Recession Proof has helped over 50 people step away from their 9-5 jobs to take control of their time, with many of those individuals going on to become millionaires. The company has also garnered $20 million worth of start-up capital, which went into helping over 100 entrepreneurs launch their businesses. Recession Proof provides its clients with the resources needed to reach success and feel empowered.

To learn more about the mentorship program that Recession Proof offers click here.

Richard Dolan

Richard Dolan is a "Financial Fulfillment Coach": he creates meaning and magic for people and their wealth with over 30 years of experience. He is the founder of LEGACY, a boutique firm that specializes in helping their clients transform their relationship with money, wealth and worth. They do so by offering coaching, mentorship, educational programs, and advisory services inside the realm of personal finance, real estate investing and financial life planning.

Dolan grew up as an inner city kid and through a broken family where he saw financial struggle and compromise first hand, which fuelled his motivation to work hard for his future. After getting kicked out of his house at sixteen, Dolan began a career in financial services as a cold call cowboy making 300 cold calls a day full time after watching Oliver Stone’s motion picture “Wall Street”. At twenty-three, he co-founded an asset management company, Infinity Mutual Funds that brought in nearly $1 billion in assets, which later sold for $144 million. Dolan went on to be a founding member of two more companies within the wealth management industry that started at zero and exited when $1 billion in total assets were reached. Dolan’s last venture was serving as both president and co-owner of the longest-running private real estate investment groups in North America representing over 55,000 customers, that transacted over 35,000 properties valued at over $5.3 billion in real estate value. He exited the business and stepped down as president in 2019.

Dolan is a powerful speaker and thought leader sharing the stage with the likes of Presidents Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald J. Trump. He’s also toured with the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Ellen Degeneres, Michelle Obama, Mike Tyson, and Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton. He has been a strategic advisor to iconic brands such as Google, Bentley Motors, Pagani Automobili, Chanel, and Remy Martin.

One of Dolan’s most notable successes is providing performance advisory services to Miami Heat player Juwan Howard, who later gifted Dolan two NBA championship rings for being his contribution in the back to back championship wins in 2012 and 2013. Richard just earned his third NBA championship ring working with Mike Mancias, chief human performance officer for Lebron James and the LA Lakers.

Dolan understands restoring and recalibrating performance in life, business and wealth.

If you want to connect with Richard, go to his Instagram @richie_dolan.

Greg Lansky

Greg Lansky is the founder and CEO of 445 Ventures, a multi-stage venture capital that invests with driven entrepreneurs and creators who are building the next generation of content, lifestyle, media, and hospitality businesses.

Lansky is also an entrepreneur who founded Vixen Media Group and sold the company in January 2020 to focus on new opportunities and investments. Lansky built Vixen Media Group in only a few years from a startup to the most recognized and awarded adult conglomerate in the world with over 30 million unique visitors every month.

Lansky received many accolades from top celebrities such as Trippie Redd, Post Malone, Tyga, and Kanye West who even mentioned on Jimmy Kimmel Live that Lansky’s brand was his favourite.

Lansky has been featured in Forbes, Vice, GQ France, The Daily Beast, and many more. Rolling Stone said, “Lansky has changed the culture’s perception of adult content.” AdAge called him “Master of SFW marketing.”

Lansky is also an advocate against online piracy and the protection of artist’s intellectual property and went on to win several hundred Federal copyright infringement lawsuits including landmark cases. He has spoken about piracy at the University of California, Santa Barbara.

If you want to connect with Greg, go to his Instagram @greglansky

Jason Lobdell

Jason Lobdell is the co-owner and operator of one of Atlanta’s most successful athletic clubs, called The Loft Atlanta. He runs it with business partner Gee Bryant, who he has also partnered with to create X28 Fitness, a workout program that has already transformed the bodies of over 50,000 people.

The first venture Jason ever tried was throwing parties at eighteen years old. He realized he could be making money off of what he was already doing for fun, and soon enough, Lobdell started making $20,000 per party.

At the moment, he is focusing on his online courses and fitness, including a women athleisure brand he partnered with his wife on, called The BodyNV. He’s also currently working on a series of online courses designed to help people generate cash flow from house and car rentals, called 4K Pathway to Success.

Lobdell’s athletic club has become the first choice for a handful of celebrities, including hip-hop star Rick Ross and reality star Joseline Hernandez. He also spends a large amount of his time as a trainer, even earning IBE GALA’s “trainer of the year” award in 2019.

To check out Jason’s workout program X28 click here.