Coronavirus

When Would I Get the Covid-19 Vaccine In Mexico?

As reported today by the government of Mexico, the entire population will have access to vaccines, although it will be through a prioritization scheme.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
When Would I Get the Covid-19 Vaccine In Mexico?
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

According to the National Vaccination Plan presented by the Government of Mexico on Tuesday, the entire population will have access to vaccines. However, the period to apply them would be based on a prioritization scheme that segments the population into five groups.

Image: Government of Mexico

1. Health personnel

This sector would be the first to receive the coronavirus vaccine in Mexico, as they are the ones who directly fight COVID-19. Therefore, it is estimated that they would be vaccinated between this month of December and the month of February 2021.

2. Adults over 60 years old

People who are over 80 years old will also be prioritized. Then to those who are between 70 and 79 years old and, finally, to adults whose age is between 60 and 69 years old. According to estimates, this sector will be considered together with the health sector.

3. Adults from 50 to 59 years old

According to the Vaccination Plan, this group would receive the vaccine between April and May 2021.

4. Adults between 40 and 49 years old

For their part, adults who meet this age range would be immunized between the months of May and June 2021.

5. Under 40 years

This sector would be the last to receive the vaccine and the application period would last from June 2021 to March 2022.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Coronavirus

How and Where Will Vaccines Begin to be Applied In Mexico?

Coronavirus

Chief Fabiana Calls for People to Celebrate the Holidays at Home

Coronavirus

Molnupiravir: The Drug That May 'Completely' Stop the Spread of Coronavirus In 24 Hours