When Would I Get the Covid-19 Vaccine In Mexico?

December 8, 2020

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

According to the National Vaccination Plan presented by the Government of Mexico on Tuesday, the entire population will have access to vaccines. However, the period to apply them would be based on a prioritization scheme that segments the population into five groups.

Image: Government of Mexico

1. Health personnel

This sector would be the first to receive the coronavirus vaccine in Mexico, as they are the ones who directly fight COVID-19. Therefore, it is estimated that they would be vaccinated between this month of December and the month of February 2021.

2. Adults over 60 years old

People who are over 80 years old will also be prioritized. Then to those who are between 70 and 79 years old and, finally, to adults whose age is between 60 and 69 years old. According to estimates, this sector will be considered together with the health sector.

3. Adults from 50 to 59 years old

According to the Vaccination Plan, this group would receive the vaccine between April and May 2021.

4. Adults between 40 and 49 years old

For their part, adults who meet this age range would be immunized between the months of May and June 2021.

5. Under 40 years

This sector would be the last to receive the vaccine and the application period would last from June 2021 to March 2022.