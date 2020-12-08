WhatsApp

WhatsApp and the New Shopping Cart: How Does It Work?

WhatsApp shopping carts will be available all over the world, they allow you to send orders easily.
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

WhatsApp incorporates the function of shopping carts for businesses, offering a new intuitive experience for users that allows companies to keep track of orders and increase their sales. This tool is now available worldwide for iPhone and Android. Starting today, the carts will be available in all parts of the world.

Due to the catalogs, people have the possibility to immediately observe all the available options, in the same way, companies can organize their chats in relation to selected articles.

This is how the WhatsApp shopping cart works

Purchases can be made in these five steps:

  1. Easily access the catalog to start buying by clicking inside the chat with the merchant.

  2. Browse through the catalog to select the products that matter most to you.

  3. When you are ready to place your order, click Add to Cart. You have the possibility to return to the catalog to continue with your purchases or click to see your cart.

  4. You can add one or more products to your cart.

  5. Once your cart is filled and finished selecting, you must send it to the store to generate your order. It is important to note that the order will not be completed until the merchant's confirmation is received.

People will be able to use this feature to be able to browse an entire catalog, select one or many products and send the order to the company in a message. That said, it is easier for companies to track inquiries about orders, manage user requests, and finalize sales.

As such, the carts are very easy to use, it is only a matter of looking for the items you want and choosing the option of "Add to cart" , once the order has been completed, you must send the message to the company.

To find out more: WhatsApp will start showing notices and advertisements; whoever is not in favor can eliminate it

