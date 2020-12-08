Electric Cars

Aptera: the Solar Electric Car that Does Not Need to be Recharged

This futuristic vehicle reaches a speed of 100 kilometers per hour in just 3.5 seconds and a single recharge is enough to travel more than 1,600 kilometers.
Image credit: Aptera Motors

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Good news for ecofriendly drivers! Aptera Motors officially introduced its new electric vehicle, the first to be recharged solely with solar energy. The best thing is that you can now set aside your futuristic car for only 100 dollars, that is, 2,000 Mexican pesos.

The Aptera can go from 0 to 100 kilometers in as little as 3.5 seconds , while its top speed of 177 kilometers per hour. With a 100 kWh battery, it has a range of up to 1,609 kilometers per full charge.

Solar panels camouflaged on its surface allow you to recharge the battery while the car is parked. This way it can store enough energy to travel more than 17,702 kilometers per year, according to the manufacturers.

Image: Aptera Motors

Aptera's Never Charge technology is powered by the sun. Our built-in solar array keeps the solar panels full and wherever (the car) decides to go, it just goes, ”says a statement from co-founder Chris Anthony.

To maximize its efficiency, the Aptera looks like a small, aerodynamically designed spaceship, with just three wheels and two seats. Both the exterior color and the interior finish can be changed.

Inside, it can be personalized with safety accessories to transport pets or other items. In addition, it has integrated settings in the user interface to inform drivers in real time on ways to save energy and extend the range of the vehicle.

Image: Aptera Motors.

The novel solar vehicle is made of lightweight materials that are stronger than steel. Its design allows it to slide with a drag coefficient of 0.13, which is the car's aerodynamic resistance. In comparison, the Tesla Model 3 has a coefficient of drag of 0.23.

The vehicle is available in four different battery capacities: 100 kWh, 60 kWh, 40 kWh or 25 kWh. All have a solar panel array of about three square meters. There are two versions of the Aptera available: Paradigm and Paradigm +. Its cost ranges from 25,900 to 46,000 dollars (between 511 thousand and 907 thousand Mexican pesos).

The company plans to deliver the first units in 2021 , but it can already be reserved with a "down payment" of just $ 100.

See also: The 7 most unsafe cars in Mexico

