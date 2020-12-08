Elon Musk: 'We Will Have So Many Vaccines in 2021 that We Won't Know What to Do With Them'

December 8, 2020 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Will the vaccines against COVID-19 be enough to fight the disease? Whatever your stance, Elon Musk stated in an interview with Mathias Döpfner, CEO of Axel Springer, that "we will have so many that we will not know what to do with them."

The founder of Tesla and SpaceX has made controversial statements about the pandemic throughout 2020 and now these are his words, as reported by Business Insider : “We are going to have so many vaccines that we will not know what to do with them. More vaccines than we can possibly use. "

So far, several pharmaceutical companies have shown that their Covid-19 vaccines have a high percentage of effectiveness and even Pfizer's has already been approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for your application.

Image: Maja Hitij | Getty Images

In November, Musk questioned the veracity of the tests for SARS-CoV-2, “something extremely false is happening. I got tested for COVID four times today. Two tests were negative, two were positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse. Rapid BD antigen test. ”

Also, the magnate had previously declared that he and his family would not be vaccinated against the disease "because they were not at risk of contracting it."

In this scenario, Döpfner questioned Musk on whether he had changed his mind regarding his statements after having had the virus himself, to which the businessman replied "No, honestly."