Artists Claim to be 'Extraterrestrial' Monoliths and Sell Them for Almost 900 Thousand Pesos

December 8, 2020 4 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Last November, mysterious metallic monoliths more than 3 meters high appeared in the United States and Romania . To these was added one more, found in the United Kingdom a couple of days ago. Many thought they were the work of "aliens" and even destroyed one of them. Now, a group of artists took credit for the works and began selling them for $ 45,000, about 900,000 Mexican pesos.

The group of artists The Most Famous Artist claimed the authorship of the two monoliths that appeared in the United States. These are the structures found in Utah and on top of Pine Mountain, in Atascadero, California . The collective rose to fame in 2017, when they intervened the iconic Hollywood sign, changing it to " Hollyweed ."

To show that they are the creators of the sculptures, they shared images of the monolith's realization on Instagram.

In another video posted on YouTube, they are seen installing a new monolith in California. This replaced the one that was destroyed by a group of supremasists, who replaced it with a wooden cross.

The destruction of the Pine Mountain monolith was broadcast live by a user identified on Twitter as Culture War Criminal . In the video, one of those present is heard saying: “Christ is the king in this country. We don't want illegal aliens from Mexico or from outer space, so we're going to shoot this damn thing, ” referring to the structure.

“We wanted it to be a guerilla work of art. But when it was removed in such a malicious way, we decided we had to replace it , ”Wade McKenzie, one of the creators of the California monolith, said in an interview with The New York Times .

On the reasons for installing the mysterious sculptures anonymously, Matty Mo, one of the creators confessed:

"What better way to end this fucked up year than to let the world briefly think that aliens made contact only to be disappointed that they are The Most Famous Artist playing a bad joke ," Mo told the Mashable portal.

As we said, the collective only claimed authorship of the California and Utah monoliths. So, the one that appeared in Romania is also their doing? And what about the one they found this week on a beach on the Isle of Wight, in southern England ?

"For legal reasons, I cannot share more than what has been said on social media and in the Mashable article," Mo said in a statement to ArtnetNews .

Now that the mystery is solved and we know that these are not alien messages, The Most Famous Artist is selling replicas of the monoliths at a price of 45 thousand dollars on its official website .

By the way, we inform you that if you were thinking of buying one you will be left with the desire, because they are already sold out!