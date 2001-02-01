When I Grow Up . . .

What these entrepreneurs wanted to be when they were young

February 1, 2001 2 min read

This story appears in the February 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Ann S. Price, 39, CEO and president of Motek, a supply chain execution software firm in Beverly Hills, California

I always wanted to be an entrepreneur. When I was 13, I realized the lady I babysat for was playing cards with three other women who all had children. I offered to watch all the kids in one house and save them baby-sitting dollars in return for more money. While other girls [worked both] Friday and Saturday nights, I made in one night what they made in one week. My specialty has always been negotiating win-win situations.

David Woo, 39, CEO and president of The Amanda Company, a developer of voice pro-cessing systems based in San Juan Capistrano, California

On the freeway [en route to my mother's work], we regularly passed a large structure that was shaped like a sphere. I was fascinated by it. When I mentioned to my mom that I wanted to work in that building, her response was, "Well then, you have to go to college and become a scientist." From that moment on, my goal was to become a scientist.

Jennifer Carey, 37, president and CEO of JLC Environmental Consultants Inc. in New York City

I was about 8 years old when I sent away for my first "ecology" package in the mail. The kit contained old ecology stickers and binoculars and other things [used to] observe nature. I liked the outdoors and was often in the stream, down at the end of the block, checking out the wildlife, like crayfish, and catching them and bringing them home. I often joke that I wanted to be "Jennifer Cousteau."



Contact Sources