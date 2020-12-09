News and Trends

India Received $38 Bn Inflow Of FDI During the Pandemic: Amitabh Kant

Stressing upon artificial intelligence, the NITI Aayog CEO said it can help to add $957 billion to the Indian economy by 2035
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
India Received $38 Bn Inflow Of FDI During the Pandemic: Amitabh Kant
Image credit: NITI Aayog
Amitabh Kant, CEO of NITI Aayog

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Correspondent
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

India has grown as a technology country and has the world’s second-largest startup ecosystem, Amitabh Kant, chief executive officer (CEO), NITI Aayog said on Tuesday.

Talking about various government undertaken technology-related initiatives, he said these solutions will not only help the 1.3 billion population of the country but will help the next 4-5 billion population who will move over from poverty to the middle class.

Speaking at a session of the three-day TiE Global Summit (TGS), Kant claimed that while the world continued to reel under the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, India witnessed a $38 billion inflow of foreign direct investment (FDI).

He said the government has taken up multiple measures such as Aadhaar, DBT, UPI, Aayushman Bharat, etc., to attract FDI and has pushed limits in innovation. Kant claimed that as India has skilled manpower along with unique problems, it can build a number of tech products and eventually become the tech garage for the world as the post-pandemic world will be the world of technology.

He said data culture, data economy and artificial intelligence (AI) is an evolving and fast-changing digital landscape.

Kant noted data protection is crucial and a framework to share data easily and reliably with control is required. He added data can be used for machine learning, AI, artificial learning, and data empowerment and further informed that the personal data bill is under scrutiny in Parliament. 

Stressing upon AI, he said that it can help to add $957 billion to the Indian economy by 2035.

On women entrepreneurship, Kant said the next big disruption in India will be led by women entrepreneurs. “To transform India, we need to give a huge fillip to women entrepreneurship,” he added.

He concluded his speech by asking Indian companies and family businesses to invest in the Indian ecosystem.

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

A 90-Year-Old British Grandma Is the First Person In the West to Receive a Covid-19 Vaccine Outside Clinical Trials

Adapt to Bounce Forward

Can Music Publishing Save Bands In the Pandemic?

News and Trends

Will TikTok Ever Actually Be Banned in the U.S.?