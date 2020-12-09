Airbnb launches non-profit organization to house people in times of crisis

December 9, 2020 5 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Airbnb.org will partner with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE) to provide stays for workers fighting the spread of COVID-19.

Airbnb is committed to contributing 400,000 shares to support the Airbnb.org organization, and co-founders Joe Gebbia, Brian Chesky and Nate Blecharczyk will donate an additional $ 6 million.

Against a backdrop of communities around the world battling the devastating effects of natural disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic, the launch of Airbnb.org , a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization, was announced. ) dedicated to facilitating temporary stays for people in times of crisis.

The inspiration for Airbnb.org began in 2012, when a host named Shell opened the doors of her home to those affected by Hurricane Sandy. This marked the beginning of a program that allows Airbnb hosts to offer stays to those who need it most. Since then the program has evolved to focus on disaster response and support displaced people, humanitarian workers, refugees and medical personnel fighting the spread of COVID-19. More than 100,000 hosts have volunteered to open the doors of their homes and have offered accommodation to 75,000 people.

“Airbnb.org is a testament to the generosity of our community and the power of an idea that began eight years ago and has grown into a movement for compassion and hospitality,” said Joe Gebbia, Airbnb Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board. from Airbnb.org. "The funds and support provided by Airbnb.org allow us to redouble our efforts to help communities in need around the world in coordination with our partners, including the IFRC and CORE, to further expand the generosity of the host community" .

The organization's initial commitments include $ 2 million to support partnerships with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and the Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE).

Over the next two years Airbnb.org will contribute $ 1 million to cover stays for IFRC staff and volunteers who help prevent the spread of COVID-19 . CORE will use the $ 1 million contribution to fund stays for workers conducting free COVID-19 testing , contact tracing, and flu vaccine distribution.

How does it work

Airbnb.org will allow Airbnb hosts to offer free and discounted accommodation to people affected by emergencies. These stays are especially helpful for governments and nonprofits in a year when the pandemic has made shelter stays extremely difficult. Hosts who support the organization by offering free stays or making regular donations will receive a special badge on their profile to recognize their generosity and commitment to communities in need.

To ensure community donations help house people in times of crisis, Airbnb has committed 400,000 actions to support the organization's emergency response, natural disaster response, and refugee programs. Airbnb co-founders Brian Chesky, Joe Gebbia and Nate Blecharczyk have pledged $ 6 million to support affected partners and communities.

Airbnb.org will work with governments and trusted partners to guide its approach. In addition to expanding partnerships with the IFRC and CORE, it will also partner with local and global nonprofits such as the International Rescue Committee, CARE, Mercy Corps, HIAS, and other entities to connect those they serve with temporary stays. This will allow you to develop programs and better serve the communities you strive to support, including historically underserved communities.