These are the most innovative university ventures

December 9, 2020

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Banco Santander announced the delivery of the Business Innovation Award that this year recognized with 1.6 million pesos five university initiatives that range from an implantable cornea, a marine bioreactor to take care of the reefs, the use of polluting gases as energy, a device for early detection of cancer by temperature, and a team to produce sustainable medical apparel.

Virtual and with the participation of the Executive President and General Director of Santander Mexico, Hector Grisi Checa; Enrique Graue, Rector of the National Autonomous University of Mexico; and Jaime Valls Esponda, Executive Secretary General of ANUIES; as well as the finalists and judges; The 15th edition of the most relevant award ceremony was held to promote the entrepreneurial initiative of university students, which has delivered a total of 24 million pesos in prizes since its first edition.

Héctor Grisi, Executive President and Director of Santander México, stressed that “in the current context, and when university students need it most, we have not abandoned our commitment as the institution that most promotes higher education and university entrepreneurship; An example of this is that the call this year had the participation of 1,300 projects of university entrepreneurs, from all the states of the Republic; that added to the projects we have received since we launched this award in 2005, bring us closer to 12,000 projects, generated by more than 37,000 students, from public and private higher education institutions throughout Mexico.

“This year we benefit about 30,000 young people with scholarships in various subjects, all through digital platforms in the context of this 'new normal'. Of these scholarships, almost 12,000 were focused on entrepreneurship, so that we can help students develop personal skills essential to be successful entrepreneurs, ”said Grisi.

Idea Category

Within the framework of the event, the first three places in the Idea category were recognized:

1st place , with a prize of 300,000 pesos was the project: Bifrost Biotech : Development of a corneal equivalent through biotechnology and tissue engineering techniques, which will be implantable and will fulfill the functions of a conventional cornea, helping to satisfy the demand of cornea for transplantation. The team members are: Hugo Arian Marin Tapia, Daniel Luna López, Celeste Gabriela Castellanos Rodríguez and Javier Estrada Ramírez, from the Autonomous University of the State of Mexico.



2nd place , with a prize of 200,000 pesos was the project: PythO : Marine bioreactor that optimizes the absorption of CO2 to mitigate the effects of acidification in reef areas and produces a biomaterial that can be used for the manufacture of various materials and the creation of a circular economy. The team members are: Jazmín Salazar Barrales and Fernanda Basurto Flores from Tecnológico de Monterrey.

3rd place , with a prize of 100,000 pesos was the project: Carbon Power Mexico : Transformation of polluting gases into energy and substances for consumable products. The team members are: Sara Zetune from Tecnológico de Monterrey, Daniel Cano Jiménez and Eduardo González Cervantes from the National Autonomous University of Mexico.

Prototype Category

Project 1 , with a prize of 500,000 pesos. Thermy : Medical device and method for the early detection of temperature anomalies related to the growth of cancerous tumors, from their early stages, combining thermographic images with artificial intelligence to generate a painless and precise study. The team members are: Luis Enrique Hernández Gómez, Jan Andrei Merino González, Pedro Abraham Sánchez Méndez, Jorge Antonio Juárez Aburto and Kevin Andrés Hernández Santiago from the National Polytechnic Institute.

Project 2 , with a prize of 500,000 pesos. MEDU Sustainable Medical Protection : Producer of sustainable personal protective equipment, innovating in the production of sustainable medical clothing for health professionals. The team members are: Tamara Chayo Romo and Alix Pérez Saavedra from La Salle University, Natalia Orozco Fernández from Universidad Panamericana Guadalajara, and Ana Fernanda Villarreal Molín from Tecnológico de Monterrey.

The Santander Award for Business Innovation is part of the higher education support programs launched by Santander through Santander Universidades, the Bank's main social responsibility program, which promotes a wide range of scholarships through its Becas-Santander portals .com and SantanderX.com, including courses that allow young people to develop both soft and technical skills essential for the job market, as well as the training necessary to become entrepreneurs.