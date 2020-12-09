Deputies approve initiative to regulate the 'home office' that includes the payment of electricity and internet by companies

December 9, 2020 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Do you do home office? Your boss will have to pay for the electricity and internet you consume. The pandemic changed many things, one of them is the way we work, many employees have worked from home since COVID-19 began in their respective regions.

In this context, the Chamber of Deputies in Mexico approved, with 426 votes in favor, reforms to the Federal Labor Law . The changes will have the objective of regularizing telework, understood as that which is carried out for a boss in places other than the company's facilities.

Within the regulations of the project that has already been submitted to the Senate, it is established that employers must bear the costs related to the "home office" of their workers, including part of the electricity and internet expenses.

Images: Depositphotos.com

Likewise, employers must respect labor rights, personal data, the right to privacy and disconnection, as well as access to social security for their workers who apply telework.

Companies may also be required to provide equipment for their employees to work in good condition, and they will have an obligation to care for it and keep it in optimum condition.

It is important to remember that these reforms will be sent to the Senate where they will be discussed and voted on.