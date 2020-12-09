Home Office

Deputies approve initiative to regulate the 'home office' that includes the payment of electricity and internet by companies

Employers must respect labor rights, personal data, right to privacy and disconnection of their workers who apply telework.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Deputies approve initiative to regulate the &#39;home office&#39; that includes the payment of electricity and internet by companies
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
  • Within the regulations of the project that has already been submitted to the Senate, it is established that employers must bear part of the costs related to the "home office" of their workers.

Do you do home office? Your boss will have to pay for the electricity and internet you consume. The pandemic changed many things, one of them is the way we work, many employees have worked from home since COVID-19 began in their respective regions.

In this context, the Chamber of Deputies in Mexico approved, with 426 votes in favor, reforms to the Federal Labor Law . The changes will have the objective of regularizing telework, understood as that which is carried out for a boss in places other than the company's facilities.

Within the regulations of the project that has already been submitted to the Senate, it is established that employers must bear the costs related to the "home office" of their workers, including part of the electricity and internet expenses.

Images: Depositphotos.com

Likewise, employers must respect labor rights, personal data, the right to privacy and disconnection, as well as access to social security for their workers who apply telework.

Companies may also be required to provide equipment for their employees to work in good condition, and they will have an obligation to care for it and keep it in optimum condition.

It is important to remember that these reforms will be sent to the Senate where they will be discussed and voted on.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Small Business Survives and Thrives

How to Build an Effective Home Office

Home Office

Spruce up Your Home Office with Affordable, Top-Quality Wall Art

Home Office

8 Tips to Work From Home Without Being Distracted