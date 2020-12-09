The United Kingdom recommends not applying the Pfizer vaccine in severe allergies

December 9, 2020 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This Tuesday, two people who were vaccinated in England against Covid-19 with Pfizer / BioNTech had an allergic reaction, so British authorities have advised those with a clinical history of severe allergies to avoid this solution. It is worth mentioning that both affected recovered with adequate treatment, but regulators warned all people who have a history of allergies to drugs, foods or vaccines.

This Wednesday the British National Health System (NHS) confirmed that they are two people who suffered these adverse effects after receiving the first of the two vaccination doses on Tuesday, the first day of the British vaccination campaign against Covid- 19, which started after being officially authorized. The NHS in England announced that all British hospitals that are within this program have been informed.

The Regulatory Agency for Medicinal and Health Products (MHRA) , this Wednesday issued a warning - as a precautionary measure - for all people who have a clinical history of severe allergies, whether to drugs, other vaccines or certain foods.

The regulators request that the centers where the vaccines are being administered have adequate facilities in case they have to attend to cases affected by any reaction.

According to what the British media indicates this Wednesday, it seems that the two affected have a clinical history of severe allergies when they carry adrenaline auto-injectors.

According to health authorities, shortly after being immunized, the two cases suffered an “anaphylactic reaction”, later they recovered after receiving the indicated treatment.

As is known, the first doses are for those over 80 years of age, health sector workers and elderly homes, although residents will have to wait, due to the logistics that allow the transfer to the vaccination site in the following days.

Vaccinations began on Tuesday in the United Kingdom, began in 50 large hospitals, in what the Government has called V-Day (day of vaccination or V).

A total of 40 million vaccines have committed in the United Kingdom, these will allow to immunize 20 million people.

