February 1, 2001 2 min read

The question: What day in the life of your business stands out in your memory? We're sure that question calls up some fond recollections. Here are some of the best answers we've been given:

Sarah Woodberry, 36, principal at One World Incentives Inc., a San Francisco-based travel incentives company

We threw a masquerade ball in Venice. We rented 500 costumes, no two alike. Everyone had to be fitted, and measurements were taken in advance over the Web. Guests received an antique invitation with a custom mask the night before. We played games recreated from the 16th century. It was magical! Last month I was in Istanbul throwing a 1001 Nights Party for a client at a former sultan's palace, and two days later I was in Paris throwing a dinner party for 900 in the Paris Opera House. Every day holds a new adventure.

Clifford Boro, 30, executive chairman at Infogate Inc., a New York City- and San Diego-based personalized online news and information provider

On August 23, I spent the entire day in a display window on the upper West Side in Manhattan. It was one of the most bizarre, yet rewarding, experiences in my business life. I got to do things I normally do at the office-read and respond to e-mails and make calls, but more important, I had the opportunity to speak to customers and potential customers face-to-face and show them the merits of our product. I enjoyed the day tremendously.



