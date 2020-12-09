Curiosities

Migajón, the puppy that was adopted in an Oxxo branch

They even built him a little house and put Christmas decorations on him with the logo of the chain of stores. A story with a happy ending.
Image credit: Angel A's Alfaro, Facebook

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
Although the year has been chaotic, to say the least, there are also stories that move us and fill us with joy. Second chances exist, as was the case with Migajón, a puppy that was adopted at an Oxxo branch.

Image: Angel A's Alfaro, Facebook

In social networks, a series of photographs went viral where a stray dog is seen being cared for by some workers from the chain of stores, who adopted him and named him Migajón. There are still good people in the world!

One of the first things they did was build him a little house to sleep in, which they decorated with the company's colors and logo. In addition, since it is December time, they decorated the small place with Christmas motifs.

Image: Angel A's Alfaro, Facebook

Everything was made known thanks to a user of the Facebook platform, Angel A's Alfaro , who reported that Migajón was in the establishment from the first day it began to build. It was believed that he would leave but he stayed there, every day he was present and did not move from the place. The workers finally spoke with the owners of that franchise to ask for permission to adopt it. They accepted and thus this stray dog became the "Oxxo dog."

Image: Angel A's Alfaro, Facebook

History leaves us several lessons; He who perseveres achieves, giving love is in our hands and you can always give a second chance to a tenderloin. Adopt!

