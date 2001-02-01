Pearly Gates

New society aims to keep you out of moneyless purgatory.

February 1, 2001 1 min read

Entrepreneurs may be a few steps closer to growth capital, thanks to AngelSociety, a group formed as a multiplatform resource for angel investors and entrepreneurs. It offers help in three media:

1) Angel Advisor, a bi-monthly magazine;

2) Angel Forum, a conference and trade show series; and

3) Angel-Society Online, a Web meeting ground for entrepreneurs and angels. For details, visit www.angelsociety.com or call (212) 248-5580.

C.J. Prince is a New York City writer who specializes in business topics and the executive editor of Chief Executive magazine.