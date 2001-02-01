Pearly Gates
Entrepreneurs may be a few steps closer to growth capital, thanks to AngelSociety, a group formed as a multiplatform resource for angel investors and entrepreneurs. It offers help in three media:
1) Angel Advisor, a bi-monthly magazine;
2) Angel Forum, a conference and trade show series; and
3) Angel-Society Online, a Web meeting ground for entrepreneurs and angels. For details, visit www.angelsociety.com or call (212) 248-5580.
