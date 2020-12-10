Apple's New Launch AirPods Max Over-Ear Headphones in India this December

December 10, 2020 3 min read

The New Apple AirPods Max has now been launched at Apple India. The over-ear headphones were earlier to be called AirPods Studio, but have been launched as the wireless AirPods Max whose launch has been much-anticipated for some time now. Following the launch of AirPods Max, its readily available shipping since December 15 has been conveyed all over the world as well as in India. The new model is available in exciting colour options including green, pink, blue, silver and space grey.

Apple India AirPods Max pricing and inclusions

Apple’s AirPods Max are now available for purchase on Apple India’s online store and through other resellers with shipping starting December 15. The product includes a flap-open cover, a Lightning USC cable for charging along with a smart case specially designed for it. Currently, the global price for these wireless headphones is around INR 40,500, excluding customs and logistics pricing. Thus, INR 59,900 is the approximate price for AirPods Max in India.

Apple India AirPods Max features and specifics

The AirPods Max has emerged to be Apple’s first over-ear headphones, and claim to provide high-fidelity audio. They have machined aluminium ear-cups that allow a unique suspension with a stainless steel headband with a mesh canopy for breathability. The AirPods accommodate a variety of head sizes and are acoustically optimized with nets surrounding magnetically attached cushions. Apple claims this combination of materials to offer better noise-cancellation.

With spatial audio and dynamic head tracking, the AirPods Max facilitate a variety of features with the accelerometer and gyroscope sensors tracking movement to enhance the sound dynamically Along with optical and position sensors, the sound is paused when he earcup is removed from the ears or lifted. These headphones are additionally EQ-adaptive to adapt to different music genres and styles.

Fitted with 40 mm dynamic drivers that are custom made with Apple, the AirPods Max employ the H1 chip. With a total of 9 microphones with the headphones, Active Noise Cancellation is facilitated from multiple directions. The wireless AirPods use Bluetooth v5 for connectivity, also feature the single press transparency mode. Additionally, there is a dedicated button to switch between the Transparency and Active Noise Cancellation modes.

The AirPods Max feature a digital crown atop the right earcup for precision volume control, pause-play and other features to activate Siri and jump through tracks. With a claim to deliver up to twenty hours of playtime(with noise cancellation), merely 5 minutes of charging is said to last for 30 minutes of listening time with these AirPods Max headphones.