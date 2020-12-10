Get ready for Christmas with the best practices that the restaurant sector acquired during 2020

December 10, 2020 4 min read

By: Rodrigo Segal, Co-founder of Justo.

Little tree, spheres, reindeer and a lot, a lot of technology. It is expected that this next Christmas season will have an increase of up to 30% in online sales compared to the previous year, according to Salesforce figures, which could add up to a record 804 billion euros worldwide; it is also an opportunity for businesses to position themselves in the taste of customers, who are just a "click" away.

Since our arrival in Mexico in August, we want to share some of the best practices that we have developed in Justo and our network of allied restaurants, so that diners enjoy this holiday season without setbacks:

Have your own comprehensive digital service: The doubt about whether or not to venture into digital life is behind us, and now focuses on how to ensure -with a single provider- from browsing the website until the dish reaches the table, which means integrating the points of sale with the delivery service and marketing strategies, allowing an adaptation and rapid response to changes that may occur, such as a higher peak demand for certain products. Actively listen to customers: The importance of maintaining direct contact with customers allows the business to have key information about what they like the most, at what time and if it is for a particular moment. Active listening is essential here to be able to have a clear and efficient communication that translates into a closer and more personalized service, create a community and have happy (and willing) diners to continue enjoying the seasoning and recommending it. Strengthen customer service processes: In 2020, restaurant food delivery sales increased by 16% compared to the previous year, according to the report " Resilience of the restaurant industry in times of COVID-19 " carried out by México Actúa y Canirac, which is why businesses have had to strengthen their service processes, since it is no longer just that the food is tasty; It is also important that the experience is positive from the moment the client clicks on the page, chooses, pays and receives their order, in addition to the confidence of knowing that if they have any questions, they can write or call to receive a response in real time. Selling experiences: One of the main learnings from this new normal is that food is as important as experience: from page navigation to the way food arrives at the table - whether with special packaging or personalized notes. looking, in this way, to have more closeness, perhaps something that will become even more important in the Christmas season, which is when we seek even more comfort and closeness. A note with a "see you soon" or special promotions can be big differentiators.

We know that it has been such a challenging year and - without a doubt - restaurants play a fundamental role in adapting to the new normal. Nothing is more anticipated than a season that reminds us of the importance of loved ones and hope. And nothing is more familiar than the seasonal flavors that can be enjoyed with a click. More and more restaurants are interested in generating that closeness to say: "happy holidays."