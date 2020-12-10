Diageo and Victoria147 Will Support Entrepreneurs in the Hospitality Sector in Mexico

December 10, 2020 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Diageo , a leading premium alcoholic beverages company, through its Buchanan’s brand and in conjunction with Victoria147 (the first business academy for women in Mexico) has initiated enrollments for its Buchanan's Game Changers Academy program with the aim of promoting and creating new opportunities for the development of women-led businesses in the hospitality industry in Mexico. This initiative will benefit 40 female entrepreneurs in the sector with scholarships of up to 80 percent to complete a virtual training program to accelerate their business.

The business take-off program is aimed at women who seek to implement a solid and sustainable growth strategy; It will be taught online and complemented by a workshop facilitated by specialists from the hospitality industry. Its main focus is to challenge female entrepreneurs to do their best to change the rules of the game through expert mentoring and the use of tools and methodologies that provide structure, efficiency and profitability for participating businesses.

To be candidates for Buchanan's Game Changers Academy that begins in 2021, interested entrepreneurs must direct or be partners in a business in the hospitality sector (including bars, restaurants, coffee shops, inns, among others); live within the Mexican Republic; bill at least 50 thousand pesos per year; and have availability of five hours a week, for 14 continuous weeks, according to their own times.

Those interested in applying must fill out an online form , accompanied by a video with a maximum duration of 60 seconds in which they explain their interest and the reasons why they want to be part of this initiative. The call is open until Sunday, December 20, 2020.

For more information visit the Victoria147 page.