Finance

First Strike

Does the early bird get the loan?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the February 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Q: My business line of credit comes up for renewal in less than a year. Everything is going great with my company, so should I approach my banker now about renewing my loan to hedge my bets in case of an unpredictable slump?

A: You are a rare breed! Most of my borrowers had to be dragged into the bank to renew their lines, much less do so early. Your fears are common; the most often-asked question I've received from entrepreneurs has been "Will my line of credit be renewed?" You've worked yourself ragged to make your company profitable, and, with one fell swoop of his pen, your banker can throw you into a financial tailspin. No credit, no business.

Now is the time to ask yourself if your relationship with your lender is anything other than nirvana. If problems exist, fix them.

Take an honest look at your financial history with your lender and the current atmosphere at the bank. If you feel your situation is favorable for renewal, remind your lender that your line matures within the year and make him aware of your intentions. Also, consider whether you'll need an increase in your credit line for future working capital. Don't overlook the fact that industry swings occur rapidly and you may need reserve funds to weather future storms. Just be sure you can justify the need for any increases you ask for.

Your banker will probably want to see financial statements for both the business and the principals, last year's tax returns, and a short summary of what you've done to improve your bottom line since your last credit approval. Encourage your lender to visit your business. This is mutually beneficial: You deal from a position of strength by delivering your loan request on your own turf, and your lender walks away with a tangible image to factor into that loan request. Fiscal planning for an unexpected slump can not only allay your fears, but also boost the confidence your banker has in your abilities.

Doug Hood is co-founder of Rainmaker Capital Corp., a capital acquisition consulting company in Cartersville, Georgia. Co-founder Marilea S. Hood contributed to this article. Send questions or anecdotes via e-mail to doughood@rainmakercapital.com.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Finance

Should You Take Out a Personal Loan for Your Business?

Finance

Term Loans vs. Lines of Credit: Which One Is Right for Your Business?

Finance

Organize Your Small-Business Finances With These 7 Steps