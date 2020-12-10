Steren Opens Vacancies for Best Buy Employees

December 10, 2020 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

In order to mitigate the problem of thousands of jobs lost due to the departure of Best Buy from Mexico, Steren is in solidarity with the US chain, so he announced the creation of strategic alliances to support all the workers who are they will be harmed by the closure of the company.

Through a statement, Steren announced that former Best Buy employees will be able to send their resumes to the company to be hired. In the document, he indicates that it will never be good news for a company to close its doors since they not only lose investors, but also the families who depend on direct and indirect jobs related to the business.

“Given the sad news that Best Buy recently announced with the closure of its stores in the Mexican market, we want to inform that talks are being held between executives to create strategic alliances that allow their employees to join our team, at the correct end of the closing of operations, ”Steren said in the statement.

For this, the Mexican electronic company bought some emails so that those interested can send their curriculum : welcome@steren.com.mx with a copy to alejandra.hernandez2@bestbuy.com to be able to find out about the available opportunities.

"We consider that it is necessary to continue doing that as Mexicans, it makes us proud and has made us move forward in the most difficult moments, which is to promote unity, support each other and extend a helping hand to those who have believed in Mexico and in its talent, " he added. in the statement.

Image: @Steren_Mexico

