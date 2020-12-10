Bill Gates

Bill Gates Predicts When the Pandemic Will End

So far, the magnate's forecasts have been accurate, so his statement would mean that we could soon see the light at the end of the tunnel.
Bill Gates Predicts When the Pandemic Will End
Image credit: Chesnot | Getty Images

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Despite the increase in cases and deaths from COVID-19 , the vaccines that have been developed in recent months have yielded good results during tests. Thanks to this, its distribution and application has begun in some countries such as England and Russia, giving hope to the world population about the possible end of the pandemic.

Added to this, is the recent statement that Bill Gates made in this regard. And, according to the American businessman, the health emergency could end during the spring of next 2021:

"For the spring, the numbers are going to change drastically and it will be possible to return to normality," commented the tycoon during an interview for NBC. He also thanked people to become aware of the importance of wearing a mask and other necessary care for decrease the number of infections.

However, he also added that "the next four or five months will be quite bleak." This due to the winter season. In addition, he warned that, although the situation could be different by next spring, the return to normality will be drastic. In fact, he estimates that until the end of next 2021 the world can be restored.

It is worth mentioning that, so far, Bill Gates' predictions have been accurate. In 2015, it even warned about the possible arrival of a virus that would spread rapidly through the air and through contact with asymptomatic infected people (something very similar to what has happened with the coronavirus).

Another of the predictions that should be highlighted is that, in mid-September, the founder of Microsoft predicted that the Pfizer vaccine would be the first to be available. Even during an interview with CNBC, Bill Gates commented the following:

“I think once we get into December or January, at least two or three are likely to seek approval, if they are effective. We have phase 3 trials in progress. The only vaccine that, if all goes well, could then apply for an emergency use license at the end of October would be Pfizer. "

However, the American philanthropist did not dismiss other vaccines. In fact, he commented that, during a second stage, those of AstraZeneca and Oxford would follow Pfizer.

