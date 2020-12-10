Long-Awaited Video Game ´Cyberpunk 2077´ is now available

December 10, 2020 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

´Cyberpunk 2077´ is a video game developed and published by CD Projekt, released for Microsoft, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One this December 10, later for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X l S and Google Stadia.

This video game , which had been announced since 2012, has a futuristic theme of a big city, "Night City" , a violent world, dominated by cyborgs, street gangs and unlimited technological threats.

The wait is over, after suffering numerous delays - first it had been postponed from April to September, then to November 19 until reaching today. This video game has a cost of $ 1,399 Mexican pesos and $ 59.99 dollars in the PS Store. "Cyberpunk 2077" is one of the games that has generated the most expectations in recent years, almost a decade has passed since it was released for the first time. This game will occupy 63.9 GB of your hard drive , however, it is expected that with the release of some updates it will increase.

What is this long-awaited video game about?

Cyberpunk 2077 is all about an action-adventure story set in ´Night City´, a city obfuscated with power, glamor and body modification. Your character, V, is a mercenary who follows an implant that allows him to achieve immortality, so you can customize the skills and styles of this game to shape a world and subject that depends on your decisions. Throughout the game, you can transform into a cyberpunk , a city character equipped with cybernetic enhancements and create your own legend in the suburbs of ´Night City´.

The developers have pointed out that the title consists of several characters, to name a few, Johnny Silverhand played by Keanu Reeves.

