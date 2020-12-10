FIFA21 Launches 'Chavo del 8' Uniforms for a Super-Limited Time
Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox
Many things unite Latin America such as culture, language, cuisine ... and El Chavo del 8 . The FIFA21 video game seems to understand the importance of the Roberto Gómez Bolaños program "Chespirito" , which is why it has announced the launch of uniforms with the characters from the Televisa program.
These avatars with the clothes of Chavo and Quico will only be available from December 10 to 13 and users must overcome three challenges. They will also be able to access different elements of the stadium.
That that that. El Chavo del 8 is coming to # FIFA21 !- EA SPORTS FIFA LATAM (@EASPORTSFutbol) December 9, 2020
We celebrate their with @ Raul_Jimenez9 , @Miguel_layun , @elmatadorpr , @ Cordovar97 and @ alan_mozo51 !
The Chavo del 8 kit will be available on # FUT21 from December 10-13.
It had to be @GrupoChespirito . pic.twitter.com/6X225RdHRd
Players like Luis Hernández , who was part of the National Team, promoted their new image on their social networks:
It didn't spark and I already have my # ChavoDelOcho50 jersey for my # FIFA21 team . Get yours from December 10! #GanarEnEquipo # 50CH @EASPORTSFutbol @ChavodelOcho_Of pic.twitter.com/88TCeB1h3Q- Luis Hernandez C. (@elmatadorpr) December 9, 2020
Other players who will "wear" the clothing of Grupo Chespirito are Raúl Jiménez, Miguel Layun, Sebastián Córdoba, Alan Mozo, among others.
This in-game image from EA Sports commemorates 50 years of the incredibly popular Mexican show and will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.