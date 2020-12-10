Video game

FIFA21 Launches 'Chavo del 8' Uniforms for a Super-Limited Time

To be able to use these virtual images from December 10-13, you must unlock three challenges.
Image credit: FIFA21 de EA Sports vía Twitter

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Many things unite Latin America such as culture, language, cuisine ... and El Chavo del 8 . The FIFA21 video game seems to understand the importance of the Roberto Gómez Bolaños program "Chespirito" , which is why it has announced the launch of uniforms with the characters from the Televisa program.

These avatars with the clothes of Chavo and Quico will only be available from December 10 to 13 and users must overcome three challenges. They will also be able to access different elements of the stadium.

Players like Luis Hernández , who was part of the National Team, promoted their new image on their social networks:

Other players who will "wear" the clothing of Grupo Chespirito are Raúl Jiménez, Miguel Layun, Sebastián Córdoba, Alan Mozo, among others.

This in-game image from EA Sports commemorates 50 years of the incredibly popular Mexican show and will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

