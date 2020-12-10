3 Puppies Tested Positive for Covid in Mexico; They Were Infected By Their Owners

December 10, 2020 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Recently, the authorities of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development ( Sader ) confirmed the first positive cases of pets affected by COVID-19 in the country. It involved three dogs: two of them are in the CDMX and one more in the State of Mexico.

The verification came after the coronavirus diagnostic tests (PCR) were applied and they were positive. The cause of the infections, it is estimated, was through their owners.

Also, according to the reports, in total there have been twenty-five notifications about possible infections in dogs, cats and even a Bengal tiger (belonging to a zoo). However, only the three dogs mentioned were positive, thus becoming the first animals to be affected by coronavirus in Mexico.

For this reason, Roberto Navarro López, director of the United States-Mexico Commission for the Prevention of Foot-and-Mouth Disease and Other Exotic Diseases of Animals (CPA), pointed out in an interview with Milenio Noticias that it is important to take care of pets and that, if the owners contract the virus, avoid having contact so as not to infect them.

However, the news aroused the concern of social network users as they fear that, for fear of contagion, the abandonment of pets will increase. This despite the fact that, so far, no evidence has been found to confirm that pets are carriers and affect humans.

It is worth mentioning that, according to the Environmental and Territorial Ordinance Attorney's Office (PAOT), during the health emergency due to COVID-19 the abandonment of pets has increased by 20 percent.