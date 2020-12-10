Elon Musk

Elon Musk Advises 'Stop Wasting Time With Power Point'

According to the CEO of Tesla, it is relevant for a company to seek criticism about its products and services, this with the purpose of improving them.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Elon Musk Advises 'Stop Wasting Time With Power Point'
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

On Tuesday, CEOs participated in the 2020 CEO Summit , in which Tesla co- founder and leader Elon Musk provided a set of recommendations, including prioritizing the improvement of meetings with Power Point presentations.

In general, he advised spending less time in boardrooms and presentations and spending more time improving the product or service.

"Are top American executives focusing enough on product improvement? I think the answer is no. Spend less time on finances, less time in meeting rooms, spend less time on PowerPoint and more on trying to make your product the best it can be,Musk mentions in the 2020 CEO Cover interview, where he talks about future plans for Tesla and SpaceX.

The international event brought together several American executives with the purpose of improving their practices in their companies.

The executive expresses that his ultimate goal is to become an "absolute perfectionist about the product he makes or the service he provides." Also, look for criticism and negative comments, more opinions about them in order to improve them.

Musk points out, "If the CEO only focuses on the bottom line, he just barks up the wrong tree."

According to the employer, "The biggest problem for US companies is that there are too many MBAs - Masters in Business Administration - leading companies."

In the same way, he adds that they should be totally focused on their products and services, spend less time on finances and together. "The company does not have enough value by itself, the important thing is the sources and how they are worked", finally the purpose of the company is to generate quality in what it offers to others adding an added value to achieve benefits. He also recommends giving customers more time and questioning whether it is something the consumer would use.

This attitude is totally learnable , “spending more time visiting stores, going out on the factory floor and talking to consumers. If you don't love the product, don't expect others to do it, ”says Musk.

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Elon Musk

'We will have so many vaccines in 2021 that we won't know what to do with them,' says Elon Musk

Elon Musk

Elon Musk Takes Bill Gates' Place to Become Second-Richest Person in the World

Elon Musk

Elon Musk Is Recruiting Workers for His Factory in Germany