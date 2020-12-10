These are the two colors of the year 2021 according to the Pantone Institute

December 10, 2020 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

As every year, the Pantone Institute of Color announced the colors that will be a trend in 2021. This Thursday it was announced that the chosen ones are a shade of gray and another of yellow, as they convey a feeling of "strength and hope."

For 20 years, the American institution has chosen which color will reign the following year. Although normally there is only one, by 2021 there will be two: Ultimate Gray (17-5104) and the Illuminating (13-0647) , part of the range of yellows.

In a statement, Leatrice Eiseman , executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, says that both shades are related to "strength and hope" , invoking an energizing mood, but at the same time feels firm and subdued.

"It is a story of color that encapsulates deeper feelings of consideration with the promise of something happy and friendly," they say from the company.

According to Eiseman, although they are two independent colors, they must be presented together to "accompany each other and perfectly express the mood of Pantone Color of the Year 2021"

“We need to feel that everything is going to be better, it is something essential for the human soul. In a context in which people seek to strengthen themselves with energy, clarity and hope to overcome a situation of sustained uncertainty, encouraging and full of life tones satisfy our search for vitality, ” said the executive director.

The projection is that next year we will see Ultimate Gray and Illuminating Yellow dominating collections in fashion, furniture and décor items, interior design palettes, and in the beauty industry, among other fields.

Founded in 1962, the Pantone Color Institute is the creditor of the color identification system most employed in the world. Last October, the firm officially introduced the color 'Period Red' in an effort to normalize menstruation.

The color of the year is chosen based on an in-depth study of trends and market analysis. The entertainment industry, art, fashion, all areas of design, popular tourist destinations and new lifestyles are taken into account, as well as socio-economic conditions and, in this case, the general mood. of the world population.

