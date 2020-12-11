Digital Is 'The Way Forward' Toward Nation's Progress and Prosperity

December 11, 2020 5 min read

Information technology (IT) and IT-enabled services (IT-ITeS) sector is a field which is growing speedily and is reshaping the workplace productivity and Indian business standards by enabling workplace with new digital technologies.

This sector comprises software development, consultancies, software management, online services and business process outsourcing (BPO). In recent years, with a boom in this sector, it was the world of marvels which was promised by the brilliant technological creations. A revolution which added a vibrant background to the private sector, civil sector and academia.

This industry has a noticeable impact in improving the productivity of almost every other sector of the economy; it has huge potential for further accelerating the growth, economic development and also has the potential for significant job creation in the long term.

Current scenario of IT- ITseS sector

IT sector is regarded as a reliable source for providing essential support to the Indian economy. The industry has contributed less than 5 per cent to the country’s GDP, 10 years ago; but today it contributes nearly twice as much. The IT sector has also initiated 4 million jobs and provided indirect employment to 10 million.

About 200 Indian IT firms are present in over 100 countries. The Indian government has contributed incentives for the IT and ITeS sector and had encouraged the sector with lesser government intervention compared to other sectors.

India's unique selling proposition in the global sourcing market is in providing innovation besides cost efficacy in IT services, which is significantly more cost-effective than the US IT companies, while India IT companies continue to maintain the cost-quality matrix, in line with the global clients’ needs and requirements.

India’s digitally skilled pool has grown over the period and accounted for over 50 per cent per cent of global digital talent.

The IT sector would significantly contribute towards supporting and enabling India to achieve $5-trillion economy within the next few years as projected by many eminent Indian leaders.

The country has become the ‘global digital capabilities hub’ with around 50 per cent to 75 per cent of global digital talent present in the country. As the size of India’s digital economy is increasing, IT companies are establishing their centres in tier II and tier III cities which will further enhance the growth and reduce the existing disparities.

In the present time, when the COVID-19 pandemic has grappled the whole world and economies have been hard hit, the Indian IT industry is still showing positive signs and has the resilience to overcome this unprecedented tragedy pandemic in over 100 years.

Indian IT sector has emerged as a global economic force, and a major contributor to the Indian economy in particular, and the world in general.

IT sector has shown strong character and readiness to face present-day challenges by upgrading their capabilities and offerings best-in-class services to global customers’ worldwide, in line with emerging technologies and rapidly exploring collaborative opportunities with global manufacturers, global IT service providers, governments and consulting services companies and utility enterprises as well.

Needless to mention, the challenges of the future must also be foreseen, especially the competition from other emerging economies so that we can compete with ‘best-in-class’ skills and cutting edge IT solutions, and as a result prosper in increasingly competitive global environment and transform our country into a powerful and progressive India with the collective intellect, innovation, and the ‘knowledge capital’ of Indian IT sector.

Conclusion

India’s IT industry is gaining footsteps in new disruptive technologies and will play a leading role in the ongoing fourth industrial revolution globally. Although India has a set of issues like transparency, compliance, safety, poverty and illiteracy among other social issues the time is not far when technology will be used extensively in the social sphere as well.

Innovation in digital technologies, ‘AI-led problem solving’ for key social issues, leveraging digital for social upliftment and inclusiveness, making digital in governance, social engagements would augur well for India, especially in healthcare, education, Agritech, security, water, utility, services sectors , manufacturing, retail, ECOM , communication, Media, Entertainment among other sectors. Clearly, “Digital is the pivot” for creating prosperity, progress and positive impact!

Digital promotes transparency, removes inefficiencies, reduces wastages and improves work productivity, reduces costs in all spheres of socio-economic engagements and therefore digital is the way forward towards the prosperity of all stakeholders , be in an enterprise, government institution or a Nation.

The world is moving towards ‘platform-led economy’ and India’s IT prowess, IT skills and coding-capabilities would make India the most preferred destination to seek world class services by India becoming “The Services Capital” of the world!

“Make-in-India” and “Served-from India” would be the best themes in current times to attract risk-free capital, joint ventures , FDIs which would create more jobs, more value-add in the GDP and economic activities, and therefore provide a higher ‘per-capita income’ for Indians in the long-term!

With the advancement in technology, this industry promises a brighter future for our nation. It provides a lot of growth opportunities. With constant growth and development, it is an Industry that would make India leap forward to greater heights and greater glory in the comity of Nations, in times to come!