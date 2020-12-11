Why should we not stop writing by hand?

December 11, 2020 3 min read

Handwriting allows us to have learning that is essential in our lives both as children and as adults.

When we write by hand we activate three regions of the brain: the visual, motor and cognitive areas. I know that today most of them write their texts with the support of a keyboard, however, when we do it by hand, many neural networks are activated that help us to have a better cognitive capacity.

Write your agreements by hand. Draft the various services you are creating by hand. Put the biggest goal of your day on paper.

Handwriting allows us to have learning that is essential in our lives both as children and as adults. This is, the practical development of fine motor skills, hand-eye coordination, the development of the clamp and motor control (which is used to pinch, to connect a cable to the plug, drink a glass of water, etc.). It helps us Also to prospective and working memory, it stimulates the brain more by activating areas such as smell depending on the material that we are using to write such as paper or touch when touched.

Image: Ilya Ilford via Unsplash

It is an art that I sadly see that it is lost as time passes more and more. Doing so serves as an emotional catalyst since it facilitates free expression without limits or restrictions. It helps us organize ideas, encourages our creativity and helps us to clear up and clarify doubts.

If the above seems little motivation to start doing it. You have to know that we activate our semantic memory. That super place where we store all the knowledge of the world and our world; This happens because the process of writing is more than just forming a note with a pencil on paper. When we write by hand we are also thinking about how the word is written, where it has accents, how we should write it, what we want to say, what it means and where our hand moves when doing it. Something that we lose more and more because there is the spell checker on smartphones and computers.

When you feel very stressed, nervous, anxious or unclear, write by hand. By doing so, you focus on something external that takes focus away from what has you in that state or it will also serve as catharsis by "removing" from you the thoughts that do not leave you alone and helps you focus on something else.

Write by hand. Activate your executive functions such as planning, flexibility. Risk making mistakes. It will help you shape work projects and keep an idea running in mind and in your work.

Express yourself and create with your own hands!