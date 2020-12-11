India Accelerator Announces 'Pulse' To Help Emerging Healthcare Startups

December 11, 2020 2 min read

Asian startup accelerator India Accelerator has announced that it plans to launch Pulse, a cohort for innovative companies focusing particularly on the healthtech space. The accelerator will offer a sixteen-week long accelerator programme to a cohort of 5-7 emerging startups operating in this space.

The accelerator claims this initiative will help these startups to unlock their full potential in the healthcare industry.

India Accelerator claimed that India has become one of the leading destinations for effective healthcare services with tremendous capital investment and they now aim to provide resources to early-stage startups that are building innovative and need-of-the-hour solutions.

Commenting on the new cohort, Mona Singh, co-founder, India Accelerator, said, “With the Pulse Cohort launch, we aim to enable entrepreneurs to leverage the health-tech sector in India. India’s Healthcare market is expected to touch $372 billion by 2022 and additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic had demanded businesses and startups to rethink for better and faster access to the right healthcare facilities. Our objective is to collate with some of the great minds in the healthcare world and mentor them to boost their businesses. We want to accelerate innovation and transform Indian healthcare through these startups.”

Further speaking on this programme, Anjan Bose, chief lead advisor for Pulse, said "India Accelerator provides a thriving environment for ambitious and competent startups, venture capitalists and large enterprises in the tech community to help each other succeed. IA-Pulse is a specially curated accelerator program bringing together the strength of India Accelerator and some of the best minds in the HealthCare world. These leading professionals, with their strong expertise and experience in the HealthCare domain, along with IA’s Mentor, Partner, and Investor Network help startups unlock their full potential in the healthcare industry."

According to India Accelerator, the selected startups will get access to their technological and business infrastructure, mentors, network-building opportunities.